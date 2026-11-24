Enzo Maresca has made a total of five changes to his Manchester City starting lineup for tonight’s Champions League clash against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium.

Matheus Nunes has recovered from an ankle injury and is fit to start, while Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki, Josko Gvardiol and Allan also come into the side following last weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham.

Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Phil Foden, Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku all revert to the substitutes' bench for the visit of the Serie A side.

While Nunes will begin at right-back, Gvardiol is set to start at centre-back alongside Marc Guehi, with Nico O'Reilly retaining his spot at left-back.

Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi will continue to link arms in centre-midfield, with Fernandez expected to operate further forward in an advanced central role behind striker and captain Erling Haaland.

This could therefore see playmaker Rayan Cherki move out wide, with the Frenchman potentially occupying the left flank as Allan most likely begins on the right.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Lineups confirmed: Three Napoli changes as De Bruyne starts against former club

As for Napoli, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has made a total of three changes to the side that began the 1-0 win over Torino 04 in Serie A last weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne has been recalled to start against his former club for the second time since leaving in 2025. The legendary Belgian playmaker was sacrificed just 21 minutes into his first Etihad homecoming last season, following an early red card for captain Matteo Politano in a 2-0 defeat.

Defender Mathias Olivera and forward Noa Lang have also returned to Napoli’s first XI, with Rafa Marin, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Antonio Vergara all making way.

Scotland duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay – who scored the match-winner against Torino – will both start in centre-midfield, while ex-Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund will be supported by Lang in attack.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bouaddi, Anderson; Allan, Fernandez, Cherki; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Dias, Ndiaye, Kovacic, Doku, Ait-Nouri, Reis, Khusanov, Foden, McAidoo, F. Samba, Lewis

Napoli starting lineup: Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Olivera; Politano, Gilmour, McTominay, De Bruyne, Spinazzola; Lang, Hojlund

Subs: Contini, Spinielli, Neres, Lucca, Giovane, Chiumarriello, Anguissa