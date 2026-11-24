Union SG will be looking to maintain their impressive Europa League form when they host Lech Poznan at King Power at Den Dreef Stadium on Thursday.

The Old Lady remain unbeaten in the competition and sit fourth in the standings, while the visitors are languishing second from bottom in the table.

Match preview

The Belgian side began their Europa League campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen away from home and have since collected 10 points from four matches, scoring 10 goals in the process.

The only occasion on which they dropped points came against Real Sociedad, when David Hubert's side fought back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw.

A scintillating second-half display helped them to a commanding 4-0 victory over Hapoel Be'er Sheva, while Union followed that up with a 2-1 triumph over Celta Vigo on matchday four.

They are unbeaten in their last 16 matches and head into this encounter on the back of seven consecutive victories across all competitions, a run that should give them plenty of confidence.

USG are also setting the pace in the Pro League, sitting top of the table with 32 points from 12 matches, having recorded 10 wins and two draws without tasting defeat.

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Lech Poznan comfortably dispatched Swiss side Thun 9-2 on aggregate to secure their place in the Europa League league phase, but they have since struggled to find their feet in the competition.

The Railwaymen began their campaign with a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace before suffering another heavy loss by the same scoreline against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Polish side ground out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Sunderland, but Benfica proved too strong in their next outing, handing them a 3-1 defeat on matchday four.

Having scored just two goals and conceded 14, they are among the three teams languishing near the bottom of the table with only one point, with only FC Ararat-Armenia faring worse.

Lech Poznan, however, have been outstanding domestically, sitting top of the league with 35 points from 14 matches, four clear of Gornik despite having played a game fewer.

Union SG Europa League form:

Union SG form (all competitions):

Lech Poznan Europa League form:

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Union SG are currently without Mateo Biondic, who is struggling with a knee injury, while Kevin Mac Allister has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Hubert could make several changes to the side that faced Kortrijk in their last league outing, with Nikki Havenaar potentially coming into a three-man defence and Louis Patris moving into midfield.

Besfort Zeneli, who scored twice against Celta Vigo, is likely to return to the starting lineup in place of Darius Olaru, while Kevin Rodríguez is expected to lead the line.

Lech Poznan, meanwhile, are likely to adopt a more cautious approach away from home, with Niels Frederiksen potentially setting his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Yannick Agnero operating as the lone striker.

Mateusz Pruchniewski has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while Ali Gholizadeh is still recovering from the same problem and is unlikely to return before January.

Alex Douglas is sidelined with a broken rib, while Joao Moutinho is not expected to return before February. However, Pablo Rodriguez and Mikael Ishak have both returned to training.

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Chibani, Sykes, Havenaar; Patris, Van de Perre, Zorgane, Smith; Mofokeng, Zeneli; Rodriguez

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Lis; Gurgul, Yegbe, Skrzypczak, Pereira; Kozubal, Murawski; Sayyadmanesh, Berggren, Bengtsson; Agnero

We say: Union SG 2-1 Lech Poznan

Union SG are flying high at the moment and have plenty of momentum on their side, having remained unbeaten in their last 16 matches across all competitions.

Lech Poznan are still searching for their first Europa League victory this season, and although they may have to wait a little longer to break that duck, we expect the visitors to find the net and put up a strong fight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.