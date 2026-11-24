Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven is reportedly open to leaving the 20-time English champions on loan during the January transfer window.

Heaven, 20, has made eight appearances for the Red Devils this season, including five outings in the Premier League, but he was an unused substitute against Liverpool on Sunday.

Man United are expected to target a new defender during the January transfer window due to their problems in that area of the field.

The Red Devils have conceded 34 times across all competitions this season, which is the worst defensive record in Europe's top five leagues.

According to BBC Sport, Heaven has concerns over what Man United's current struggles could mean for his development.

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Heaven 'open' to leaving Man United in January

Heaven allegedly accepts that current head coach Mauricio Pochettino is likely to turn to more experienced options, as the Red Devils face a battle against relegation from the Premier League.

The Englishman has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2029, but it is understood that he would be willing to leave the club on a permanent basis if the right opportunity arrived.

Heaven is currently with the Man United squad preparing for Wednesday's Champions League contest with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

However, it would be a surprise to see him named in the starting side, or feature off the bench, especially as Luke Shaw has returned to fitness.

Fulham's Calvin Bassey and Brentford's Nathan Collins are believed to be January options for Man United to boost their defensive unit.

Heaven arrived at Man United from Arsenal in February 2025, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 32 occasions in all competitions.