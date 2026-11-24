Manchester United will have Leny Yoro available for Saturday's Premier League clash against Brentford, with his one-game suspension being removed.

Yoro was sent off in the early stages of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool following a last-man challenge on Reds forward Alexander Isak.

The France international was facing a one-game suspension, ruling him out of Man United's next Premier League fixture against Brentford.

However, the ban has now been removed following a successful appeal.

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Man United successfully appeal Yoro's one-game suspension

"Leny Yoro’s one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," read a statement from the Football Association.

"The Manchester United player was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity during their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday 22 November. The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decision will be published in due course."

There had been a lot of debate surrounding whether the foul was a clear denial of a goalscoring opportunity, as Isak appeared to lose possession of the ball.

Breaking: Leny Yoro's red card against Liverpool has been overturned.? https://t.co/GIdwIWXdUs — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 24, 2026

Pochettino, Mainoo disagreed with Yoro red card

Man United head coach Mauricio Pochettino and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo both criticised the decision in their post-match comments.

"The ball was for the goalkeeper. In that situation, if you review the VAR you can see for sure, [Yoro] never had the intention to connect with Isak," said Pochettino.

"When the control was long with the striker, the ball was going to the goalkeeper."

Mainoo, meanwhile, said: "The game's been taken out of our hands by a red card that I don't think can be a red card. No chance. The ball's already with the goalkeeper."

Yoro is currently with the Man United squad in Portugal preparing for Wednesday's Champions League fixture with Sporting Lisbon.