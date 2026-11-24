Braga will look to strengthen their position in the Conference League knockout-stage race when they welcome KuPS Kuopio to the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday evening.

Franclim Carvalho's side are 17th in the 36-team standings with four points from three matches, while the Finnish visitors sit 33rd with just one point after failing to win any of their opening three European outings.

Match preview

Despite going unbeaten in their six matches across three Conference League qualifying rounds (W4, D2) and keeping clean sheets in all of them, Braga have found life in the league phase considerably more challenging.

The Archbishops began their campaign with a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Copenhagen before responding with a 2-0 home victory over Gent on matchday two, giving Carvalho his first win since replacing the sacked Carlos Vicens in October.

However, Braga were unable to build on that success in their latest continental outing, playing out a goalless draw away to Aarhus, although the new manager can take encouragement from the defensive improvements made in recent times.

The Portuguese outfit are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in each and winning three, with their latest success coming in a 2-0 victory away to Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Taca de Portugal at the weekend.

That result followed a 1-0 league win at Rio Ave, leaving Braga eighth in the Primeira Liga table with 17 points from their opening 11 fixtures and three points adrift of the top five.

The Archbishops are also three points away from fifth place in the Conference League standings, with several teams between 10th and 14th sitting just two points ahead, meaning maximum points on Thursday could strengthen their hopes of securing a top-eight finish.

Braga have plenty of reason to feel confident ahead of the contest, having won 14 of their last 16 home matches in European competition (D1, L1) and kept 12 clean sheets during that run.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

KuPS, meanwhile, have struggled to make an impression in their second consecutive Conference League league-phase campaign, losing 4-2 to Trabzonspor in their opening fixture before suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Borac Banja Luka on matchday two.

The Finnish side collected their first point with a goalless draw against Gent on matchday three, but that result did little to disguise their attacking struggles, having scored just twice and conceded six goals across their opening three matches in the competition.

Miika Nuutinen's men have also gone seven matches without a victory, including a 1-1 draw against Swedish side Norrkoping in a friendly on November 19, while their most recent competitive outing was a 2-0 home defeat to Inter Turku in their final match of the 2026 top-flight campaign.

That result left the Yellow-Blacks third in the Veikkausliiga table, meaning they missed out on retaining the domestic title they won last season but secured a place in the first qualifying round of the Conference League.

KuPS have also struggled on their travels, recording just one victory in their last eight competitive away matches and failing to win any of their most recent four, three of which ended in defeat.



Braga Conference League form:

Braga form (all competitions):

KuPS Conference League form:

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Braga will be without Sikou Niakate, who is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon that has kept him sidelined since April.

Jonas Wind is also doubtful after missing the recent victory over Vitoria because of physical overload, while Gabriel Silva returned as a second-half substitute at the weekend after missing the previous four matches through fitness problems and could feature again as he builds up his match fitness.

Fran Navarro ended a more than three-month wait for a goal by scoring against Vitoria and is expected to retain his place at the head of the attack, with club captain Ricardo Horta and Pau Victor also likely to feature in Carvalho's forward line.

KuPS could be without 22-year-old Ghanaian winger Bob Nii Armah, who picked up an injury during the goalless draw with Gent.

Thirty-three-year-old attacker Piotr Parzyszek has started all three of the Finnish side's league-phase matches and could retain his place despite failing to score in his last 10 competitive appearances for the club.

Braga possible starting lineup:

B Fontes; V Gomez, Lagerbielke, Barisic, Travassos; Gorby, Dorgeles, Moutinho; P Victor, Navarro, Horta

KuPS possible starting lineup:

Kreidl; Savolainen, Hamalainen, Lotjonen, Kujasalo; Gasc, Pasanen; Aiki, Pennanen, Eskesen; Parzyszek

We say: Braga 2-0 KuPS

KuPS have managed just two goals in three Conference League matches and enter this encounter without a win in six outings, while Braga have won three of their last four matches and kept clean sheets in all of them, making a home victory the most likely outcome.



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