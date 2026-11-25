Liverpool are seriously considering re-signing Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen in 2027, the latest report has claimed.

Andoni Iraola's side emerged as 3-0 winners against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the Merseysiders keeping a second consecutive clean sheet.

Captain Virgil van Dijk started on the bench, before coming on to add more solidity at the back alongside Jeremy Jacquet.

Van Dijk has been exceptional once again this season, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, Iraola could soon be in the market for a replacement.

TEAMtalk have claimed that former Red Quansah has emerged as a serious target, though Liverpool's buy-back clause of £50m will expire after the coming summer transfer window, meaning a decision about signing him will have to be made in the coming months.

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Jarell Quansah to Liverpool: Bayer Leverkusen star as the Van Dijk replacement?

Quansah is a strong passer of the ball ane has demonstrated in the past that he is capable of coming out on top in battles in the air, though he has struggled to settle this season.

In the 2026-27 Bundesliga, the centre-back has only completed 42.3 passes per match and has won just 32% of his aerial duels, something that may be a major concern to Liverpool given he is 6ft 3in.

The 23-year-old completed 52.8 passes per game last season in the league, while he also won 60% of his aerial duels.

There are concerns about Quansah's recovery defending and temperament inside the box, so perhaps Liverpool should look elsewhere in the summer for the heir to Van Dijk.

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Virgil van Dijk contract latest: Should Liverpool extend their captain's deal?

The unfortunate reality for Liverpool is that they will have to become accustomed to life without Van Dijk sooner rather than later.

However, there is nothing to suggest based on his current form that the 35-year-old cannot continue to play at the highest level for at least another season.

As long as Van Dijk can continue to dominate attackers and use his immense recovery pace, then Liverpool should look to extend their captain's contract.