Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund youngster Joane Gadou.

The 19-year-old joined the German club in the summer transfer window from Red Bull Salzburg and has already made a strong impression at his new side.

The youngster has made 10 Bundesliga appearances, starting nine of them, while also featuring five times in the Champions League.

Liverpool keen on Joane Gadou?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

According to CaughtOffside's The Daily Briefing, Liverpool are among the clubs showing keen interest in the young centre-back, who is also capable of operating at right-back.

The Reds could face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for Gadou, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring his progress.

Gadou is particularly strong in the air and has already produced several eye-catching performances, with his display in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal attracting considerable attention.

The report claims that although several top clubs are keeping a close watch on his development, none are currently ready to make a move for him.

The Frenchman is under contract at Dortmund until 2031, and while a departure could become a possibility at some point in the future, a move is not expected in the immediate term.

Should Liverpool make an ambitious move for Joane Gadou?

© Iconsport / BSR Agency/Alamy Live News

Liverpool will probably need to sign a new centre-back next summer, with Joe Gomez potentially heading for the exit.

With Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, the Reds already have two highly talented young centre-backs, and there would be little harm in further strengthening their pool of promising defensive prospects.

Virgil van Dijk has been outstanding once again this season and is showing few signs that age is beginning to catch up with him.

Liverpool should certainly continue monitoring Gadou's progress for the remainder of the campaign, and if an opportunity arises, taking a chance on him as a potential long-term replacement for Gomez could prove worthwhile.