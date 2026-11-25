Today's Champions League predictions include Manchester United's away game with Sporting Lisbon, and a contest between Club Brugge and Liverpool.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will aim to make it five straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Champions League campaign away to Sabah on Wednesday night.

History will be made in this contest, as the two teams prepare to lock horns for the first time, and it would be one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history should Sabah manage to overcome the La Liga champions.

We say: Sabah 1-3 Barcelona

Yamal's absence is a major blow for Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit have enough quality in their side to secure all three points on Wednesday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sabah vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Two teams that have struggled during the league stage of the 2026-27 Champions League will lock horns on Wednesday, as Slavia Prague welcome Villarreal.

The two sides previously went to battle in the 2017-18 Europa League group stage, with the corresponding clash in that campaign finishing 2-0 to Villarreal.

We say: Slavia Prague 1-1 Villarreal

Both teams have struggled in Europe this season, and we are finding it difficult to separate them in this contest, ultimately backing a 1-1 draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hoping to build on the weekend's emphatic victory, Liverpool will travel to face in-form Club Brugge for a Champions League league-phase showdown at Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday.

Die Blauw-Zwart could make it 12 games unbeaten in midweek, though the Reds will be favourites on the best bet £10 get £30 betting sites UK as they look to repeat their successes from the 1976 UEFA Cup and 1978 European Cup finals.

We say: Club Brugge 2-3 Liverpool

Brugge have proven resilient across all competitions this season, and with three wins on the bounce in the Champions League ahead of Wednesday's showdown, the hosts will be optimistic about their chances.

Liverpool have been far from watertight in Europe so far, conceding the most goals in the top eight (10), but they should be able to prevail thanks to the attacking firepower at their disposal.

> Click here to read our full preview for Club Brugge vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to strengthen their position in the UEFA Champions League playoff places when they welcome Fenerbahce to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The Ukrainian side sit 21st in the league-phase standings with four points from four matches, while the Yellow Canaries are 19th with five points and will be hoping to build on their victory over Liverpool in the previous round.

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Fenerbahce

Shakhtar have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, but their strong historical record against Turkish opposition cannot be overlooked.

We expect the visitors to have enough attacking quality to find the net, but the hosts should be capable of using their home advantage to secure a point in an entertaining draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahce, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / TGB Photo Sport/Tomas Garrido/Alamy

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Champions League when they continue their league stage campaign against Viking FK on Wednesday night.

This match will represent the first-ever contest between Atletico and Viking, although the Spanish team have won six of their seven previous meetings against Norwegian clubs.

We say: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Viking FK

Viking have enough quality to find the back of the net against Atletico, but we are fully expecting Simeone's side to secure a valuable three points in the Champions League.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Viking, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / NurPhoto

Fresh from another humbling Premier League setback, Manchester United will attempt to return to winning ways when they travel to the Estadio Jose Alvalade to face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Three points and seven places separate these two teams in the 36-team League Phase standings, with Sporting occupying 10th place as the Red Devils sit down in 17th spot at the halfway stage.

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Manchester United

Having found the net in all 10 of their home fixtures this term, with 12 of their last 14 home outings also producing over 2.5 goals - a trend sure to catch the eye across the best Trustly betting sites UK - Sporting should relish the prospect of facing a struggling Man United outfit with the worst defence across Europe's major leagues.

While the Red Devils are in desperate need of a morale-boosting result and performance, Fonseca’s side possess more than enough attacking firepower to pile further misery on the visitors and claim all three points in Lisbon.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sporting Lisbon vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Double Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will look to continue their stroll through this season's league phase, when they welcome Roma to Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening.

The competition's top scorers, peerless PSG have claimed maximum points, while their Italian visitors have spectacularly thrown several away.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Roma

PSG's latest injury setback will surely have an impact, but the goals and points should keep flowing on Wednesday.

While Gasperini's Roma are often a delight to behold, their defence can be caught out at the very top level, so they will leave Paris empty-handed.

> Click here to read our full preview for PSG vs. Roma, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Mis

Stade Pierre-Mauroy will stage a gameweek five Champions League fixture between hosts Lille and six-time European winners Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The only previous two meetings between these teams came in the 2012-13 group stage when the German giants won both home and away by an aggregate score of 7-1 (1-0 away, 6-1 at home).

We say: Lille 1-2 Bayern Munich

Lille can feel quietly optimistic about claiming a positive result on home soil against a weakened Bayern side dealing with a mounting injury crisis, particularly with the absence of talisman Kane representing a major blow to the visitors' frontline.

However, even if Kompany is forced to field a makeshift attack, the Bavarian giants still possess enough overall quality and have our backing to edge a closely-fought contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Separated by one point midway through the league phase, Inter Milan and Stuttgart will meet for a Champions League clash at San Siro on Wednesday evening.

After contrasting results last time out, Inter trail behind their German visitors, with both sides vying for entry to the knockout round playoffs.

We say: Inter Milan 3-2 Stuttgart

It's either hit or miss for Inter, who have drawn none of their last 16 Champions League matches, and the Serie A champions will extend that trend with a home win.

Half of their goals in the league phase have arrived inside the final 15 minutes, so Stuttgart may be caught out in the closing stages.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart, including team news and predicted lineups