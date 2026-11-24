Manchester United’s first Champions League game under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino sees them travel to the Estadio Jose Alvalade to face Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are seeking to bounce back from a humbling 4-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool on Sunday, while Sporting eased to victory by the same scoreline against lower-league opposition in the Taca de Portugal last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SPORTING

Out: None

Doubtful: Zeno Debast (muscle), Nuno Santos (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Silva, Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, Goncalves; Suarez

MAN UTD

Out: Matheus Cunha (suspended), Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Benjamin Sesko (calf)

Doubtful: Luke Shaw (muscle), Marcus Rashford (hip), Karl Darlow (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes; Zirkzee