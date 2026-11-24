Hoffenheim will hope to avoid falling outside of the playoff spots in the Europa League table on Thursday, when Sturm Graz travel to SNP Arena.

The Bundesliga hosts come into the clash in 23rd place with just four points from a possible 12 in the league phase, while the visitors are level on points with them in 24th, and with the competition entering a crucial stage, make sure to check out the Best Google Pay betting sites UK.

Match preview

Only the top eight in the league phase automatically qualify for the round of 16, while teams ranked 24th to ninth enter a playoff, so it will be a relief to Hoffenheim that they are only three points from eighth-placed Besiktas.

However, the hosts are only three points ahead 35th-placed Lech Poznan, and with just four games left to play, they must start to separate themselves from the chasing pack.

Head coach Christian Ilzer will hope to extend his team's unbeaten streak in the Europa League to three matches (W1, D1, L0), but his side have lost three of their last five outings while winning just once.

Their latest result was a 1-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and that defeat left them in 11th place with 12 points.

Hoffenheim have emerged as winners in each of their past three home fixtures, scoring eight goals while conceding just once and keeping two clean sheets.

Strum Graz suffered a 3-2 loss against NK Celje on November 5 in the Europa League, a game in which they missed numerous golden chances in front of goal.

The visitors' fortune in the Austrian Bundesliga has not been better than their showings in Europe considering they are winless in their four most recent league contests, losing on two occasions.

Die Schwoazn have in fact failed to claim victory in any of their last six clashes in all competitions, succumbing to defeat four times.

Sturm Graz conceded at least three goals in half of those six games, though they did find the back of the net twice in four matches.

Boss Fabio Ingolitsch will also be concerned by his team's away form given they have lost three and drawn one of their past four outings on the road.

Hoffenheim Europa League form:

L

L

W

D

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

W

L

Sturm Graz Europa League form:

D

L

W

L

Sturm Graz form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Hoffenheim are likely to continue with Ozan Kabak in defence, with the centre-back set to be joined by Koki Machida ahead of goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

Nathan De Cat is the only midfielder set to miss out for the hosts, though he may not have been in the team ahead of Wouter Burger or Leon Avdullahu.

In the forward line, there is little reason to doubt the selection of Tim Lemperle, who may be supported by Fisnik Asllani, Alexander Prass and Adam Daghim.

As for Sturm Graz, central defender Paul-Friedrich Koller is a doubt due to illness, though he will be keen to battle through and make the XI next to Arjan Malic and Luis Balbo.

Valmir Matoshi may be asked to play in an advanced role behind forwards Simon Seidl and Oumar Diakite.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Abraha, Machida, Kabak, Bernardo; Burger, Avdullahu; Prass, Asllani, Daghim; Lemperle

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Helac; Malic, Koller, Balbo; Hodl, Stankovic, Weinhandl, Heil; Matoshi; Seidl, Diakite

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 Sturm Graz

Sturm Graz have struggled in recent weeks, but they were competitive in many of those matches despite poor results.

Though Hoffenheim may have a mixed record in the last months, their home form has been strong, and it would not be surprising if they eventually took advantage of the visitors' defensive frailties.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.