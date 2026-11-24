Aiming to bounce back from defeat last time out in the Champions League, Liverpool will travel to face Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday for matchday five of the league phase.

Ivan Leko's Blauw-Zwart are unbeaten in 11 games across all competitions and downed PSV 2-1 on November 4, while Andoni Iraola's Reds hammered Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

CLUB BRUGGE

Out: Joel Ordonez (foot)

Doubtful: Jan Virgili (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sommer; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Seys; Vanaken, Potts; Forbs, Vetlesen, Lemarechal; Tresoldi

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo (calf), Ryan Gravenberch (heel)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas