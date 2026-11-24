Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said that his future is currently "not important".

Fernandes, 32, only has a contract with the Red Devils until the end of the campaign, but the club do have the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

The Portugal international has reportedly rejected Man United's latest offer, allegedly wanting a longer deal with higher wages given his contribution during a tough period.

There is currently speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford, but Fernandes has insisted that his main focus for the moment is on helping Man United to turn their campaign around.

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Fernandes is out of contract at Man United next summer

"For us to start winning games and then we can talk about contract," Fernandes told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon, when asked what would need to happen for him to sign a new deal.

"It’s not important now. It’s my future, I haven’t got much left in my contract, but we will have time to speak about that. The conversations stopped when we thought now was not the moment."

Fernandes also refused to "close the door" on returning to Sporting before the end of his career.

"I will never close the door to [returning to] Sporting. It will always be a club with a special place in my heart," the Man United captain added.

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Fernandes open to Sporting return before end of career

The Portuguese represented Sporting between 2017 and 2020 ahead of a move to Man United, scoring 63 goals and registering 50 assists in 137 appearances for the club.

Since arriving at Man United, Fernandes has a record of 113 goals and 111 assists in 342 appearances for the English team in all competitions.

Fernandes is again expected to be in the starting side when the Red Devils tackle Sporting in the league stage of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The playmaker has six goals and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has a record of nine goals and 12 assists in 29 career appearances in the Champions League during his time at Sporting and Man United.