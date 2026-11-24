Stadion Maksimir will be the backdrop for a league-phase six-pointer in the Europa League, when Dinamo Zagreb host Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

The Blues are looking for a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions, while Die Werkself are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out in Europe.

Match preview

Jerko Leko took the reins at Dinamo on an interim basis after Mario Kovacevic was sacked on October 31, following a 1-0 defeat to promoted side Rudes, but he has been backed by the club after an excellent start.

The boss won beat Sunderland 2-0 during his first Europa League game in charge on November 5, thanks to a standout performance from Luka Stojkovic, who scored the opener before assisting Dion Beljo's goal prior to the half-time interval.

The 46-year-old backed up that success with a 3-1 triumph against Varazdin on the road on November 8, and was subsequently awarded with an extension of his duties until the end of the season a day later.

The best UK betting apps 2026 have Dinamo as the underdogs for this clash, but the Blues will be optimistic after their 3-2 victory over Istra 1961 on Sunday, which continued their flawless beginning to life with Leko at the helm.

Thursday's hosts are currently ninth in the Europa League with seven points to their name, level with eighth-placed Besiktas, two behind their opponents and three shy of the clubs up to third-placed Ferencvaros.

Hoping to make the step up to the top eight in midweek, Dinamo will be buoyed by their immense record on home turf, where they have tasted defeat just once since February - a 4-2 loss to NEC Nijmegen on October 22.

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Meanwhile, Carles Martinez Novell's Leverkusen kicked off their Europa League campaign with three consecutive wins, but they have stumbled over the past month and will be keen to stabilise.

Die Werkself went through their first three continental matches without conceding a single goal, most notably hammering Lech Poznan 4-0 in Poland, though they were beaten 1-0 by Marseille on November 5.

That loss has left Martinez Novell's side seventh with nine points, and while they remain in the top eight, the Germans are within reach of every club down to 19th-placed Torreense this week.

To make matters worse, Leverkusen's defeat to Marseille marked a third in four games to that point, after a 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim and a 4-2 beating by Stuttgart on October 31.

However, Thursday's visitors seem to have turned a corner by recording back-to-back wins against FC Koln (2-1) and SC Paderborn, who they hammered 4-0 on Saturday.

Dinamo Zagreb Europa League form:

Dinamo Zagreb form (all competitions):

Bayer Leverkusen Europa League form:

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

Team News

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Dinamo are without centre-back Scott McKenna once again as he recovers from a muscle injury, though Niko Gaselic and Sergi Dominguez should be on hand to start at the heart of the hosts' defence.

Attacking midfielder Robert Mudrazija is also sidelined through injury, so Lukas Kacavenda and Luka Stojkovic could join Josip Misic in the centre of the park.

As for Leverkusen, they are missing an attacking midfielder of their own, Martin Terrier, due to a hamstring injury, while 17-year-old Kennet Eichhorn is building fitness after his mitochondrial disorder stabilised.

In their absence, Ibrahim Maza looks set to operate in the number 10 role, platformed by Robert Andrich and Aleix Garcia in the German side's double pivot.

Elsewhere, right-back Guela Doue is dealing with a calf issue, so expect to see Jarell Quansah line up on the right of a four-man defence featuring Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina and Miguel Gutierrez.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Valincic, Galesic, Dominguez, Goda; Kacavenda, Misic, Stojkovic; Lisica, Beljo, Orsic

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Andrich, Garcia; Hofmann, Maza, Moreira; Schick

We say: Dinamo Zagreb 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Dinamo have proven capable under Leko, winning all three of their matches so far, but Thursday represents the new manager's toughest test yet.

Leverkusen will be confident that their quality can get them over the line in midweek, though the hosts are sure to pose a serious threat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.