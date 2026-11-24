In a matchup featuring two of Ligue 1's biggest surprise stories at the moment, Brest will welcome Paris FC to Stade Francis-Le Ble on Friday.

A 1-0 win at Strasbourg on matchday 11 lifted the Brittany side to sixth in the Ligue 1 table, five points behind Paris, who are second after a convincing 4-0 triumph over Angers.

Match preview

It appears as though Julien Lachuer has finally figured out the right buttons to push to help Brest find some consistency domestically.

This team entered November having dropped points in four of their last five league fixtures, but they will boast a 100% record this month should they triumph on Friday.

Brest can also win at least four domestic affairs in a row for the first time in a single league season since 2023-24 when they claimed six consecutive victories in this competition.

With a win on matchday 12, they would temporarily move into third place in Ligue 1 and that final Champions League spot above Lille on goal difference.

A team that gave up at least one goal in each of their first eight matches in this competition have not conceded in their last three such games.

After 11 matchdays, Les Pirates are third in Ligue 1 regarding expected goals but also rank third in big chances missed (23).

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Liam Rosenior must be happy to be back in France, managing in a league where he has found tremendous success as a head coach.

The man who guided Strasbourg to a place in the Conference League has transformed Paris FC into title contenders, with his side just three points below Paris Saint-Germain heading into this match.

A victory by three or more goals on Friday would temporarily put them in first place and extend their winning run in this competition to four matches.

Right now, Paris FC are averaging 2.09 points per match in this competition, which is 0.80 more than a season ago, the biggest such increase among Ligue 1 clubs over that span.

They boast the lowest expected goals conceded in the league (10.2) and are one of three teams in the top flight that have not allowed a set-piece goal so far, with PSG and Lens being the others.

Paris FC can earn a third successive Ligue 1 triumph versus Brest on Friday, beating them 2-1 in their last visit to Stade Francis-Le Ble a season ago.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Anthony Bibart

A calf strain may keep Brendan Chardonnet out of the Brest fold on Friday, while Kenny Lala is questionable with a knock and Kamory Doumbia is also doubtful with an ankle injury.

Noah Edjouma netted his third of the competition last week, while Egil Selvik stopped five shots to collect his third successive clean sheet in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, for Paris FC, Nhoa Sangui may miss another match because of a hamstring issue which he has struggled to recover from.

Patrick Zabi, Luca Koleosho, Maxime Lopez and Diego Coppola all found the back of the net on matchday 11, with each strike coming in the second half.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Zogbe, Tousart, Lloris, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Edjouma, Nonge, Mboup; Ajorque

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Matondo, Chergui, Coppola, Otavio; Lopez, Lees-Melou; Kebbal, Zabi, Pagis; Koleosho

We say: Brest 0-1 Paris FC

While Brest are trending in the right direction, Paris FC have shown more consistency all season, and we believe their overall balance will see them collect maximum points once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.