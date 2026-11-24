Unai Emery has suggested that Alejandro Garnacho is far away from a first start for Aston Villa.

On Tuesday night, the Premier League outfit succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Not only are Villa now outsiders to finish in the top eight of the league phase, they have now gone six matches without a win in all competitions.

When quizzed on the prolonged wait for Garnacho to make his first Villa start, Emery has often been encouraging towards the Chelsea loanee.

However, when asked about his absence from the squad in Turkey, Emery hinted that the winger is not in his plans.

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Emery provides update on Garnacho Aston Villa future

Emery named 11 substitutes - with two goalkeepers - for the Galatasaray game, one fewer than he was permitted.

Questioned over Garnacho not being involved, he told reporters: "Today the players were here who I think are the best players to be here with us."

At his pre-match press conference, Emery stated that everyone was available, apart from Matty Cash, Matteo Ruggeri, Amadou Onana and the ineligible Brian Madjo.

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No doubts that Garnacho has become Elliott 2:0

Emery has been facing suggestions that Garnacho has been discarded from his plans in the same fashion as Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott in 2025-26 since September.

He seemingly spoke sincerely when saying that Garnacho had made a positive impact during training and a friendly during the September international break.

However, he remains with just 64 minutes across four substitute appearances since September 5. Although the appearances required for a permanent transfer from Chelsea has never been confirmed, the assumption is that it is 10 matches.

Garnacho is on seven outings, and there is now little to no realistic prospect of Emery choosing to activate a clause that would require Villa to pay approximately £43m for his signature.

As much as Villa's hierarchy and fans back Emery, questions need to be asked how two loanees who are known to have buy clauses in their respective agreements have been frozen out so quickly.

Villa have agreed separate deals worth a combined total of £78m. Elliott and Garnacho have made just three starts - all for Elliott - between them.