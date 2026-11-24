Manchester United need to show character as they attempt to bounce back in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon, ex-Red Devils midfielder Gordon Strachan has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 20-time English champions will enter the European fixture with Sporting off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino will now take charge of his first European match for Man United, and there is pressure on the Argentine following the four-goal mauling at Anfield.

When asked whether the Sporting match provided Man United with the perfect chance to bounce back from the defeat to Liverpool, Strachan insisted that the players need to show character and heart in a bid to turn the club's campaign around.

"Well, to be fair, Liverpool should never really be a big ask for Man United as such, because the record there is terrific over the years. I mean, it's always been decent. That fixture is one of the ones that Liverpool really want to win because they know how dangerous Man United are," said Strachan.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Strachan calls for Man United heart and character ahead of Sporting showdown

"But it wasn't a real game after the first two goals, there was the sending-off, you know. And even the free kick, you think, right, if you see the free kick off, we can reorganise and organise with 10 players. We never even had time to do that. So, as a manager, you can't count that, you've just got to count that as a no-game.

"But what you can do in that situation is ask, who kept pressing? Who do I want in my team? Because in adversity, you see the real character coming out, and in adversity in big games, you see the real character. And it's not on your social media, it's not saying to the fans, we love you and we're sorry and all the rest of it. Don't apologise to me, just do something about it.

"Don't come in and hold your hand up and say, I'm sorry, gaffer. Don't apologise to me because I'm not interested in you telling me you're sorry for making a mistake. Just don't make a mistake. And if you do make a mistake, rectify it as quickly as possible.

"What I'm talking about is managers will try and sort it out. Invariably, unless you can do something about it, physically or mentally, then it will appear again. They will appear, and they'll appear in crisis moments.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Ex-Man United midfielder Strachan: 'You see real character in adversity'

"As I said, your character is shown up in crisis times and the same mistakes will be made by the same people whoever they play. And some people are just not good enough to play at this level.

"You know, we all talk about shapes and systems and this and that. The funny thing is, I don't think there's too many people talking about systems now. I think most people are now talking about, even if you talk with a bright manager, they talk about putting people under pressure, winning knockdowns, getting to the ball first, getting the ball to your front men.

"So, the system thing has kind of changed now. The only one that kind of really changes, it's gone from a back four to a back three, but the rest, like Brighton, Liverpool, Bournemouth, they're all playing the same sort of way.

"It's a kind of 4-2-3-1, where the four players up front are attacking players, whatever way you want to use it, two wide men, just off the front. Wales were the same with Craig Bellamy.

"So, I think that people are moving to that in general now, but there's not too much talking about systems now. It's more about closing down, getting to knockdowns, winning headers and free kicks and corner kicks."

Man United have six points to show from their two matches in the league stage of this season's Champions League.

Gordon Strachan was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill Football Odds.