Marseille welcome Levski Sofia to the Stade Velodrome on Thursday evening on matchday five of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League campaign.

In their previous competition outing, Les Olympiens claimed a crucial 1-0 win away to Bayer Leverkusen, while the Blues beat Polish side Jagiellonia by the same scoreline at the National Stadium Vasil Levski.

Match preview

After narrowly missing out on booking their place in the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive year last season, finishing fifth in Ligue 1 and just one point below Lyon in fourth, Marseille will be extremely disappointed with how they have performed on the continent so far this campaign.

Although they edged out Leverkusen in their latest Europa League fixture, losses to Sturm Graz, Olympiacos and Besiktas in each of their opening three matches mean Bruno Genesio’s men have earned just three points so far in Europe, leaving them 31st in the league phase table and outside of the knockout stage places.

Despite conceding two late goals to lose against Le Mans on Sunday evening, Les Olympiens have seen a huge improvement in their league endeavours, having won each of their prior five matches to currently sit fifth in the Ligue 1 table and just three points outside the automatic Champions League qualification places.

Marseille are yet to claim victory over Levski, though they do boast a mainly positive record against Bulgarian opposition, having beaten CSKA Sofia in each of their other two meetings with efbet League sides.

© Imago / CTK Photo

Having won their first efbet League title since 2009 last season and finished 10 points ahead of runners-up Ludogorets, who had triumphed in each of the previous 14 consecutive campaigns, Levski competed in the qualifying stages of the Champions League for the first time in 17 years during the summer.

The Blues impressed in their efforts for tournament qualification, beating Borac Banja Luka, Univ Craiova and Kairat Almaty to progress to the decisive playoff tie, but having endured a 4-0 aggregate defeat against Greek giants AEK Athens, the Bulgarian side are instead competing in the Europa League this season.

However, Julio Velazquez’s men have given a good account of themselves so far on the continent as after taking just one point from their first two matches, Levski have won back-to-back matches in the Europa League to sit 10th in the standings with seven points and only outside the round-of-16 positions on goal difference.

While the Blues do not have the best recent record against French opposition, having won just one of their previous four meetings with Ligue 1 sides, that triumph did come over Marseille, with Levski securing a 1-0 win over Les Olympiens in the group stages of this competition in December 2005, when it was branded as the UEFA Cup.

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Marseille Europa League form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Levski Sofia Europa League form:

Levski Sofia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Marseille continue to be without Canadian defender Derek Cornelius, who has been sidelined since the end of September with a hip issue, while former Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri is also unavailable due to a knee problem.

On a more positive note, after missing the match against Leverkusen as a precaution, Moroccan forward Amine Harit has started Les Olympiens’ previous two league fixtures and looks set to return to feature from the off in the week too.

Netting eight Ligue 1 goals so far this season, including one in each of his previous four outings, Algerian forward Amine Gouiri is undoubtedly the hosts’ biggest threat going forward and will be hoping to add to his winner against Leverkusen last time out in the competition.

Having been left out of Levski’s Europa League squad list, Oliver Kamdem, Mustapha Sangare and Petko Hristov are all unavailable for Thursday’s fixture, while 34-year-old striker Radoslav Kirilov remains out with a knee issue.

However, the Blues will be delighted to have welcomed midfielder Asen Mitkov back from injury against Lok. Sofia on Sunday afternoon and the 21-year-old will be hopeful for more minutes in the week too.

Contributing to six goals in 12 league appearances, Portuguese midfielder Serginho has been the visitors’ dangerman so far this season and will be hoping to replicate his efbet League form on the continent this week.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Bezahaf, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Garcia; Hojbjerg; Weah, Kondogbia, Abdelli, Paixao; Gouiri

Levski Sofia possible starting lineup:

Vutsov; Neves, Dimitrov, Makoun, Maicon; Sergingo, Grujic, Moubarik; Soula, Reinaldo, Everton Bala

We say: Marseille 4-1 Levski Sofia

Having finally bounced back from their three-game losing streak in the Europa League by claiming an important win over Leverkusen in their latest European outing, Marseille will certainly be aiming to fight their way into the knockout progression places with victory on Thursday evening.

While Levski have made a promising start to their campaign, we think Les Olympiens will bag all three points at the Stade Velodrome this week and are backing them to mount a late charge for a top-eight finish in the league phase.

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