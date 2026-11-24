Kylian Mbappe became the first French player to score in seven consecutive Champions League appearances in Real Madrid's clash with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

An Ivan Perisic penalty sent PSV ahead at Bernabeu, but Real Madrid managed to turn the game around to record a 5-1 victory over the Dutch giants.

Federico Valverde levelled the scores in the 50th minute, before Jude Bellingham made it 2-1 to Jose Mourinho's side on the hour mark.

Mbappe then scored in the 64th minute to create history, becoming the first French player to net in seven successive fixtures in the Champions League.

The France international is also now one of just two players to have scored 75 Champions League goals before their 28th birthday, the other being Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappé is the first French player to score in seven consecutive Champions League appearances. ⚽️ vs. Bayern ⚽️ vs. Bayern ⚽️ vs. Inter ⚽️ vs. Roma ⚽️ vs. RB Leipzig ⚽️ vs. AEK Athens ⚽️ vs. PSV He’s now scored 75 goals in the competition. ?‍? https://t.co/NrU5F2OzE6 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 24, 2026

Mbappe creates history in impressive Real Madrid win

Mbappe was on the scoresheet once again in the 84th minute to make it 4-1 to Mourinho's team, before Vinicius Junior struck a fifth for the hosts late on.

Real Madrid's French attacker scored six goals and registered two assists in five Champions League appearances this season, while he now has 19 goals in 18 appearances for Real Madrid this term.

Real Madrid are currently the only team to boast a 100% record in this season's Champions League from five games, sitting top of the table on 15 points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are now on a run of 10 straight wins in all competitions.

© Iconsport / LOF

When will Real Madrid and Mbappe next be in action?

Real Madrid will aim to continue their excellent form when they resume their La Liga campaign against Alaves on November 28.

Los Blancos have three league matches to come, also taking on Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, before their next Champions League fixture away to Arsenal on December 9.