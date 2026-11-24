Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has refused to confirm whether Luke Shaw will be involved in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

Shaw has made the trip to Portugal alongside his teammates, having recovered from the muscular problem that has sidelined him since the early stages of October.

The 31-year-old has been a huge miss at the back for Man United, and Pochettino has welcomed the Englishman's return to fitness.

However, it remains to be seen whether he is involved against Sporting.

“All the players need to feel they can have an impact for the team and they can perform," Pochettino told reporters during his pre-game press conference.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Shaw is back in the Man United squad for Sporting clash

“It’s up to us to give the opportunities to every single player in the moment that we believe that they deserve to be involved in the game.

“Of course, I know Luke from the past, in our time in Southampton, but all [of us who are] involved, we are not the same people now. It’s more than 10 years ago.

“Obviously, it’s good to see him and he came from a small issue but now he needs to recover his best form.

“It’s good to have him, because he’s experienced everything with the squad, but we’ll see if he can be involved tomorrow or not, from the beginning or during the game.”

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Pochettino: 'Man United are not fragile'

Matheus Cunha is suspended for the match following his red card against Roma in the team's last European fixture, while Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba and Manuel Ugarte are all injured for the 20-time English champions.

Pochettino also insisted during his press conference that Man United are 'not a fragile team' despite their huge difficulties this season.

The Red Devils will enter the game with Sporting off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, and they currently sit down in 19th spot in the Premier League table.

"We are not fragile, we are a strong team who last season finished third. Sometimes things happen in football for different reasons. We need to identify why and we are working on it. I think we are going to turn the situation around," said the head coach.

Man United have two wins and two draws from their four matches in this season's Champions League, beating Sabah and Roma either side of defeats to Atletico Madrid and Como.