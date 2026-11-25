Doncaster Rovers will welcome Huddersfield Town to Club Doncaster Sports Village on Thursday for a Yorkshire Derby with importance at both ends of the League One table.

The visitors fell off the summit of the division following a defeat at the weekend, while their hosts drew on Saturday and only lead the relegation zone on goal difference.

Match preview

Doncaster Rovers head back into action on Thursday aiming to move clear of the relegation zone at the beginning of the League One weekend, having endured a difficult start to the campaign.

In their second season back in the third tier after promotion from League Two and a 14th-placed finish last time around, the Yorkshire outfit currently find themselves 20th having managed just 13 points from their first 14 outings, losing seven and winning just three of those.

Indeed, their last six outings have produced just four points, as Grant McCann's side broke up four defeats with a 2-0 home victory over Sheffield Wednesday, before falling to Luton Town and MK Dons away from home and experiencing mixed fortunes in a pair of cup ties against Rochdale and Kidderminster Harriers, losing to the latter in the FA Cup first round.

A trip to Yorkshire rivals Bradford City followed on Saturday, and the Rovers were at least able to bounce back from consecutive league defeats, twice falling behind and levelling through Jordan Thomas in the 78th minute and Sean Grehan deep into injury time to leave with a creditable point from a 2-2 draw.

Still only leading the bottom four on goal difference, Doncaster Rovers will now aim to bounce back to winning ways to put themselves three points above the drop zone before the rest of the weekend's action.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, John Cripps MI News & Sport/Alamy Live News

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive in search of a rebound of their own to return to the top of the table.

Beginning their third straight season in League One and their first full one under the management of Martin Drury with the hopes of battling for promotion back to the second tier, Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a strong start as they headed into the November international break in top spot on 29 points from 14 games.

The Terriers won eight and only lost one of those while scoring 28 goals and conceding just 12, having headed into that break in a seven-game league unbeaten run in which they won four in a row before drawing against fellow promotion-chasers Luton Town in early November.

Then following a brief international break and a pair of cup outings against Exeter City and Liverpool Under-21s, Drury's side returned at home to Leicester City on Saturday but fell to just a second loss of the season in the third tier as Louis Page scored the only goal of the game for the visitors early in the second half.

That saw Huddersfield Town fall three points behind new leaders Stockport County, albeit with a game in hand, but only ahead of third-placed Oxford United having played a game more, and they will hope to quickly put things right and retake their place at the summit with a Yorkshire derby win on Thursday.

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Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / AHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy

Doncaster Rovers remain without James Husband, Tommi O'Reilly and Francis Okoronkwo due to ongoing injuries, while Harry Clifton and Will Keane missed the game against Bradford and will likely remain sidelined too.

Brandon Hanlan led the line in that game and may continue to do so with Alfie May ineligible against his parent club, although James Collins is back in contention having made his Rovers league debut off the bench at the weekend following a long layoff.

Elsewhere, George Broadbent should again join Robbie Gotts and mainstay Owen Bailey in midfield.

Huddersfield Town are still without Murray Wallace, Jack Whatmough, David Kasumu, Herbie Kane and Marcus McGuane through injuries.

Drury should avoid making many changes despite the weekend's defeat, with Radinio Balker, Ibane Bowat and Sean Roughan having formed a strong back three in recent weeks and Cameron Humphreys and Archie Collins likely to continue their midfield partnership.

Joe Taylor and Derensili Sanches Fernandes have shone in attack, with the former scoring 10 goals in 14 league games and the latter notching up seven goals and six assists in 15.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Nixon, Grehan, Pearson, Senior; Broadbent, Gotts; Hutchinson, Bailey, Thomas; Hanlan

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Bowat, Balker, Roughan; Bronkhorst, Collins, Humphreys, Mumba; Sanches Fernandes, Taylor, Radulovic

We say: Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town will hope their rare defeat at the weekend does not derail their promotion push, and despite the hosts taking a point from Bradford at the weekend, we back the Terriers to bounce back on Thursday and outclass Doncaster.

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