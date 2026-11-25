Brentford are reportedly among three Premier League clubs interested in signing Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor.

The Bees splashed out around £41m to recruit midfielder Mamadou Sangare from Lens in the summer in a club-record transfer.

Sangare has featured in all 11 of Brentford's Premier League games, but he has not always been a guaranteed starter due to the competition from Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Mathias Jensen is also available to Brentford boss Keith Andrews, who currently has plenty of options at his disposal in central midfield.

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford keeping tabs on Lazio star

However, Jensen is out of contract at the end of the season, and the uncertainty surrounding his future may be one of the factors behind Brentford's apparent interest in Taylor.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Bees are one of three Premier League clubs that are keeping tabs on the Dutchman's performances at Lazio.

Bournemouth and Newcastle United are also showing a keen interest as they scour the market for potential midfield recruits.

The Cherries are believed to view Taylor as a potential replacement for Alex Scott, who continues to draw interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Meanwhile, Newcastle appear to be still open to bolstering a midfield that lost the services of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali at the end of last season, despite recruiting Nico Gonzalez and Aladji Bamba in the summer window.

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Why a January transfer may prove difficult

Taylor has played regularly since joining Lazio from Ajax in January, contributing five goals and five assists in 34 competitive appearances.

In fact, he has registered two goals and three assists in 12 league matches this term, helping Gennaro Gattuso's side establish a two-point lead at the top of Serie A.

With Taylor under contract until June 2030, there is a belief his potential suitors will have to offer around €40m (£33m) to have any hope of prising him away from Lazio.

However, a January departure seems unlikely at this stage, with Gattuso keen to keep one of his key players for the club's title battle.

Brentford, Bournemouth and Newcastle will also have to be aware of rival interest from Juventus, who view him as the 'ideal' midfield target.