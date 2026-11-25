Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has brushed off Ballon d'Or talk after inspiring his side to a commanding 5-1 Champions League comeback victory over PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old England international started Tuesday's league-phase encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on the bench as head coach Jose Mourinho opted to manage his workload following recent fatigue.

With Los Blancos trailing 1-0 at the interval to an Ivan Perisic penalty, Mourinho summoned Bellingham at half-time and the substitute immediately transformed the contest.

After captain Federico Valverde restored parity five minutes into the second period, Bellingham put the hosts ahead on the hour mark with a sensational strike before later setting up Vinicius Junior's late fifth.

Bellingham hails "best goal of my life" against PSV

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Bellingham's decisive go-ahead strike immediately drew comparisons to club icon Zinedine Zidane, whose famous number five shirt the Englishman wears in the Spanish capital.

Collecting the ball on the edge of the penalty area, the midfielder flicked it up with his first touch before slicing an audacious outside-of-the-boot volley inside the far post.

Speaking after the final whistle, Bellingham admitted the acrobatic effort stood above anything else he has produced in his career so far.

"I think this was the best goal of my life," Bellingham said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

@FabrizioRomano That was a prefect goal https://t.co/4j8kLOdUMX — Out Of Context Madrid (@Vera_RMCF) November 24, 2026

Teammate Bernardo Silva echoed the widespread awe inside the stadium, describing the strike as "one of those moments when you just go, 'Wow!'"

Why did Bellingham dismiss Ballon d'Or questions?

© Iconsport / Abaca

Bellingham's dazzling 45-minute cameo prompted Mourinho to reiterate his belief that omitting the midfielder from the top 10 at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony was jarring.

The Portuguese tactician also conceded that leaving his talisman out of the starting lineup had backfired, admitting he had mistakenly believed Madrid could win without him.

When pressed on the prestigious individual accolade afterwards, however, Bellingham made it clear that collective silverware remains his sole obsession.

"Ballon d'Or? I do not care," he declared. "It's for journalists, not for me. I want to win all titles with Real Madrid."

Having helped Los Blancos preserve their 100% start in the Champions League league phase, Bellingham will now look to carry his sparkling form back into La Liga action this weekend.

Mourinho's team are three points off Barcelona in the La Liga table ahead of their next match against Alaves.