Such is Unai Emery's status at Aston Villa that few would be surprised if the redeveloped North Stand, when completed in 2027, is named after the Spaniard.

Taking Villa from relegation candidates in 2022-23 to two Champions League qualifications and a Europa League trophy by the conclusion of 2025-26 arguably deserves that level of recognition.

However, despite the expectation that a contract extension past 2029 will be penned in the near future, it will not necessarily strengthen Emery's, or the club's, position in the long term.

Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray extended Villa's recent winless streak across all competitions to six matches. They have failed to score in four of those games, and given up leads on three occasions.

Emery is no stranger to an extended blip in form. At the start of both 2025-26 and 2026-27, Villa were off the pace. It is to Emery's credit that Villa became brief Premier League title contenders in a matter of months and still finished in fourth position in last season's standings.

Nevertheless, Villa are now enduring their second extended winless period of the season, raising the question of whether the West Midlands outfit are experiencing a blip or a gradual decline under their most successful manager for nearly 45 years?

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Aston Villa should delay Unai Emery contract renewal

With 116 wins from 215 matches, silverware, and delivering moments and experiences that will last a lifetime, Emery is etched into the Villa history books as a God.

At the same time, this is now a manager of a team that has only recorded 11 wins from his last 27 games in all competitions, as well as losing on 10 occasions. Just seven wins have come from 19 fixtures in 2026-27.

When Villa defeated Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester City in relatively quick succession with performances that mixed grit, shrewdness and attacking vigour, the conclusion was that Emery's new-looked team had flicked a switch.

However, Villa have regressed as quickly as they had seemingly improved. When you take into account that Villa had one win in seven between February 1 and March 4, and lost three in a row between April 25 and May 3, this is now the fourth "blip" in less than nine months.

© Imago

Some of the aforementioned statistics will be comparable with managers at similarly-sized clubs in the Premier League and Europe, yet that usually leads to scrutiny over the job that has been conducted over a specific period. Not talk of a contract until 2030 and beyond being signed.

By modern-day standards, Emery is in the unique position of having high control over which players are signed and sold. He essentially has the keys to the footballing side of the club and Villa's fate on the pitch is solely in his hands.

Yet, a 12-time trophy-winning manager of a team that has only earned fewer Premier League points than Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool across a four-year period is frequently telling the media, or anyone who will listen, that Villa should not be competing in the top six, nor for the top-eight positions in the league phase of the Champions League.

Is this an example of Emery trying to reinforce the perception that Villa are underdogs to the so-called Premier League 'big six' because of what is, admittedly, a scandalous PSR scenario, or is it a pre-orchestrated approach to defend his position whenever results do not go Villa's way?

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Is Alejandro Garnacho in same situation at Aston Villa as Harvey Elliott?

Staying on the subject of things being pre-orchestrated, not enough scrutiny is coming over Villa's and Emery's use of Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho.

Since the summer of 2025, Villa have included £35m and, allegedly, £43m fees with those clubs to sign the players in question should they achieve a specific appearance threshold. Between them, they have made three starts and 13 substitute outings when spending the majority of the time available for selection.

On Tuesday night, Emery omitted Garnacho - who has accumulated fewer than 100 minutes across seven substitute appearances - from the squad for the Galatasaray match, despite naming one fewer substitute than was permitted. Afterwards, he delivered a frank response over the Argentine's chances of earning future game time.

If Villa do not want to pay vast amounts of money for players, they do not have to. However, are Villa not harming their chances of signing players through similar deals in the future? Why should clubs trust such deals to go through if Emery is choosing not to select such players or is being told not to?

Everything points to Garnacho becoming Elliott 2:0 and the situation deserves some clarity. If an honest assessment cannot be delivered to fans and the media, Emery leaves himself open to persistent questioning and criticism, and it will be warranted.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Could Unai Emery leave Aston Villa?

Of course, the evolving Garnacho saga can change for the better. Excluding Villa's game against Chelsea in December, the winger has seven more chances to feature in 2026.

There can be a rapid upturn in fortunes, too. Villa face Ipswich Town, Everton and Crystal Palace in the Premier League before they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Villa Park in the Champions League.

However, when Emery is storming down tunnels before the full-time whistle, throwing tantrums in the media and getting increasingly frustrated on the touchline as his team look slow, devoid of ideas and can make 700 passes in a game and not score against a team such as Sunderland, it can be argued that Villa need a change of direction rather than remaining on their current path.

Villa have a deep squad with talent that can earn them success in the future, yet they have too many under-performers or players who may simply be tired even at this stage of the season. Whether that is down to Emery, or too much emphasis being placed on players needing to adapt to the "Emery way" before they earn regular starts, it is open to debate.

Regardless, Villa are currently on a downward trajectory under his leadership, and Emery has questions to answer if he is to remain untouchable at a club that want to hand him a contract extension when they could enter December with just three Premier League wins in 2026-27.