On Tuesday night, in Dakar, it was possible to seriously imagine Ismaila Sarr lifting the African Ballon d'Or. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had just confirmed Senegal's triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Crystal Palace winger saw his candidacy significantly strengthened.

Yet the next day, his name had disappeared from the list. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) selected Sadio Mane and Pape Gueye on the Senegalese side, along with Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari for Morocco.

Which Senegalese player had a stronger case than Sarr

A winner of the Conference League with Crystal Palace, Sarr also finished as the competition's top scorer with nine goals and was named the best player of the tournament.

At the World Cup, he scored four times, including a goal against Belgium in the round of 32. He has a total of 24 goals and five assists in 53 games in 2026, for club and country. That annual record goes beyond the period assessed by CAF, which ended on 15 September. His European title and his World Cup, however, fell within that window, as did the Africa Cup of Nations triumph, even though its validation only came after the fact.

Pape Gueye scored the goal that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal and features in the team of the tournament. Sadio Mane, the winner in 2019 and 2022, was named the best player of this Africa Cup of Nations. Their places are defensible.

But if the three Senegalese had to be separated over the whole period, Sarr's case, decisive at club level and at the World Cup, appears more complete. He had what it took to aim for first place. Seeing him miss out on the top five is hard to understand.

The CAS ruling revived that hope in Senegal when voting had already closed. CAF had set the end of voting for 20 November, four days before the verdict.

Hakimi defends his title, Diaz and Saibari each have their own tournament

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Achraf Hakimi remains the favourite among the five selected. The 2025 winner, the full-back won a second consecutive Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain and reached the World Cup quarter-finals with Morocco.

Brahim Diaz finished as the top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with five goals. His missed Panenka in the final remains the most striking image of his tournament, after he had found the net in five games in a row.

Ismael Saibari, meanwhile, scored against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. He became the first African to score in each of his country's three group games at a single World Cup. Currently injured, the Bayern player can therefore also hope for a crowning at the ceremony on 2 December in Lagos.