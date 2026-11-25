Southampton and Middlesbrough square off at St Mary's on Friday night in their first showdown since the conclusion of the Spygate saga.

While the visitors sit at the top of the Championship table, the Saints are just seven points adrift of opponents who are now viewed as one of their fierce rivals.

Match preview

More than six months on from Tonda Eckert being found guilty of launching a spying mission on a Middlesbrough training session ahead of their playoff semi-final, Southampton have moved on from the controversy that rocked English football.

While Eckert will accept the attention that Friday's game attracts, he will remain focused on trying to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Despite being docked four points as part of their punishment from the Football Association, Southampton can move to within four points of Boro with victory on the South coast.

That said, the Saints have struggled for consistency of late, only collecting five points from four games and conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

Nevertheless, Southampton have been sensational at their home ground. Not only have 22 points being accumulated from a possible 24, they have scored 22 goals and conceded just five.

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As for Middlesbrough, they make the long trip south having collected 12 points from eight fixtures, albeit only prevailing on three occasions.

Eight goals had been scored in back-to-back away successes at Stoke City and Bolton Wanderers, yet Kim Hellberg's side have failed to score in the last two such contests versus Wrexham and Watford.

However, 2-0 and 2-1 successes over Bristol City and Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium have ensured that Boro enter this game in top spot with 34 goals from their 17 matches.

Will Lankshear's return from a minor injury may also prove key. Despite being limited to a 62-minute outing versus Swansea, he netted his 14th Championship goal of the season.

Southampton Championship form:

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Eckert will recall a number of his Southampton regulars for this contest, with Jack Stephens, Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz among those who will start.

James Bree may also feature on the back of his 30-minute outing versus Sheffield United after a minor injury, but Leo Scienza is likely to be named on the substitutes' bench at best after missing the last two matches.

Centre-back Keven Schlotterbeck will be sidelined until December through injury.

As for Boro, Sebastian Berhalter is expected to return in central midfield, with Myles Peart-Harris potentially being used further forward.

Providing that Lankshear shows no ill-effects from Tuesday's game, he should start, with David Strelec likely dropping down to the bench to accommodate an extra midfielder.

Despite concerns over an ankle injury, Neto Borges came through 90 minutes versus Swansea and seems in line to be selected at left-back.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Roerslav, Abbott, Stephens, Manning; Downes, Ward-Prowse; Matsuki, Azaz, Dobbin; Larin

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Borges; Morris, Berhalter; Cozier-Duberry, Peart-Harris, McGree; Lankshear

We say: Southampton 2-1 Middlesbrough

Although Boro have returned from the November international break with back-to-back wins, we cannot ignore the intensity that these two teams will play at during this contest. That, and home advantage, may favour Southampton, leading us to predict a narrow victory for Eckert's side in a game that will include plenty of cautions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.