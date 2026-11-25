Leeds United are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon at home to Coventry City.

Daniel Farke's side beat Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, and they currently sit in seventh spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before welcoming 14th-placed Coventry to Elland Road.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca earlier this year, and the attacker remains on the sidelines for Leeds.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players banned for the clash with Coventry.