Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to confirm whether David Raya will be available for their Premier League showdown with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Spaniard missed Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League after picking up a shoulder injury against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Kepa Arrizabalaga deputised at the Emirates Stadium, with Arteta offering his backing to the goalkeeper should Raya remain unavailable this weekend.

What is the latest on David Raya's injury?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Raya left the pitch in significant pain during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with the Magpies on Saturday night, prompting fears that he could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, subsequent scans proved positive, with the Spanish goalkeeper avoiding a serious injury and not requiring surgery.

There have been suggestions that Raya could only be sidelined for a matter of days and might therefore be in contention to face City, but Arteta was unwilling to offer any guarantees after the Dortmund draw.

"No, we have nothing to add today unfortunately," the Arsenal manager said (via the Evening Standard). "We need to know first how bad it is and whether he has a chance or not [to face Man City]."

Arsenal will therefore have to wait for further clarity on their first-choice goalkeeper, with Kepa potentially required to retain his place against Enzo Maresca's side, who also drew at home to Napoli this midweek.

How did Kepa Arrizabalaga do against Borussia Dortmund?

© Imago / APL

Kepa produced a reasonably solid display in Germany, with Arteta describing his performance as "really good" and insisting that Arsenal fully trust their goalkeepers.

The Spaniard made three saves and received a 7.5 Sofascore rating, making him the Gunners' third-best performer on the night. His expected goals prevented figure of 0.38 also reflected a positive contribution.

There were, however, a few moments that offered cause for concern. Kepa was wrong-footed for Dortmund's goal, while he parried a disallowed effort back into a dangerous area and did not look as assured as Raya when dealing with crosses.

Arteta is nevertheless confident in his deputy, saying: "We fully trust our keepers and if he needs to play against City, he will play."

It is encouraging that Kepa has Arteta's backing, but there would understandably be some apprehension about him starting against a side of City's calibre. Raya's command of his penalty area and reliability have made him an important figure for Arsenal, and his absence would be a significant setback.

However, if the first-choice goalkeeper is not ready, Kepa will have to step up when called upon.