Real Madrid produced a sensational second-half comeback to beat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, with England star Jude Bellingham proving instrumental after being introduced at half-time.

Jose Mourinho's side were trailing 1-0 at the interval following Ivan Perisic's penalty, but Federico Valverde restored parity before the 23-year-old produced a spectacular volley to put Los Blancos ahead. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, and Vinicius Junior added a fifth to complete the turnaround.

Bellingham's influence attracted widespread praise from the Spanish media, with several publications describing him as the decisive figure in Madrid's transformation.

His 45-minute contribution included a goal, an assist and a series of impressive individual statistics.

What have the Spanish media said about Jude Bellingham?

© Imago / Newscom World

AS were particularly impressed, publishing the headline "Bellingham: lo cambio todo" - 'Bellingham changed everything'.

Manu de Juan highlighted how the England international reorganised Madrid's midfield, allowing Arda Guler to operate deeper and giving the hosts greater control and attacking momentum. AS also praised his spectacular volley for the 2-1 lead and his subsequent assist for Vinicius.

El Pais delivered perhaps the most glowing assessment, publishing the headline "El esplendor deslumbrante de Bellingham impulsa la goleada del Madrid al PSV" - Bellingham's 'dazzling brilliance' drives Madrid's thrashing of PSV.

David Alvarez argued that Madrid's first-half performance had been lifeless and directionless, with Bellingham's introduction restoring clarity, composure and quality. His spectacular volley was described as a beautiful and devastating goal, with the newspaper suggesting the Englishman's arrival completely transformed the contest.

Mundo Deportivo labelled Bellingham a "superestrella" - 'superstar' - and suggested that he is currently Madrid's best player, while highlighting how his introduction changed the game.

ElDesmarque were equally enthusiastic, awarding the midfielder 9/10 and naming him their MVP. They highlighted his immediate influence, spectacular goal and assist for Vinicius, describing his 45 minutes as an outstanding exhibition.

Real Madrid-focused publications Defensa Central and madridistaReal went even further, awarding him 10/10 and 9.5/10 respectively. Both considered his introduction the turning point in Madrid's victory.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER also marvelled at his volley, with several commentators comparing the technical brilliance of the finish to something Zinedine Zidane might have produced - 'It's like Zizou,' one remarked.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Jude Bellingham?

© Iconsport / Photo by Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Mourinho was equally impressed, describing the England international's performance as "absolutamente devastador" - 'absolutely devastating'.

The Portuguese coach explained that he had initially considered leaving Bellingham out to protect him from fatigue, believing Madrid could win without him. However, he admitted that having the midfielder available from the bench proved decisive.

Mourinho also described Bellingham as a different type of player who provided something Madrid had been missing during the opening 45 minutes.

The statistics underline why the praise was justified. Despite playing just 45 minutes, Bellingham registered one goal, one assist and created three chances. According to Sofascore, he also completed 100% of his attempted dribbles, won all of his tackles and claimed 75% of his duels.

His influence extended beyond the spectacular finish, with his movement between the lines helping Madrid establish control and create opportunities for their forwards.

There is little doubt that Bellingham was the defining figure in Madrid's comeback - while Mourinho's triple half-time substitution and improved collective pressing also played important roles, the Englishman's ability to bring structure, energy and creativity to the midfield was particularly striking.

Receiving such glowing praise from the Spanish media and his manager after just 45 minutes illustrates the level Bellingham can reach when operating at his best. His goal may have been the highlight, but it was his all-round contribution that made this one of his most impressive performances of the season.