Serie A duo Como and Napoli are reportedly monitoring Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international has struggled to secure regular playing time under multiple managers since arriving at Old Trafford from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

Zirkzee is yet to make a single Premier League start during the 2026-27 campaign, with all seven of his top-flight outings coming from the substitutes' bench.

After nearly leaving England on Deadline Day, when United rejected an approach from Everton, the attacker could now be set for a winter return to Italian football.

The forward has been earmarked as a possible early departure from Old Trafford under Mauricio Pochettino in January.

Como and Napoli await Pochettino 'verdict' on Zirkzee

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

According to Sky Sports News, both Italian clubs are exploring a mid-season move but are waiting for clarity on Zirkzee's role under new United head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino was only appointed last week and handed the Dutchman a 45-minute second-half cameo during Sunday's chastening 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

No formal negotiations have been opened with the Red Devils hierarchy yet as suitors wait to discover whether the Argentine tactician considers the forward surplus to requirements.

Zirkzee has managed two goals across his limited substitute appearances this season, netting against Aston Villa in the league and ironically finding the back of the net against Como in the Champions League last month.

The Dutchman's previous pedigree in Italy, where he earned a spot in the Serie A Team of the Year with Bologna, ensures his stock remains high across the peninsula despite his Old Trafford struggles.

Why do Como and Napoli want Zirkzee?

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Both interested sides have urgent attacking voids to fill when the winter market opens for business.

Como boss Cesc Fabregas recently confirmed that striker Moise Kean faces several months on the sidelines after aggravating a recurring tibia issue in training.

Meanwhile, Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri is seeking fresh firepower after Lorenzo Lucca struggled to make an impact following his return from a loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

With United already heavily linked with prolific strikers like Vangelis Pavlidis and Ivan Toney to spearhead Pochettino's rebuild, a January exit could ultimately suit all parties involved.