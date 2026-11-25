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According to Argentine outlets El Crack Deportivo and El Intransigente via Sport Witness, Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme has already started preliminary work on re-signing Bentancur.

Riquelme views the Spurs stalwart as his preferred candidate to replace Delgado should the academy graduate depart La Bombonera in the coming months.

Bentancur progressed through Boca's youth ranks before earning a switch to Juventus in 2017 and is seen as the ideal experienced presence to anchor their upcoming continental campaign.

The South American outfit plan to reinvest the proceeds from Delgado's prospective transfer straight into a formal approach for their former player.

Delgado's stock has risen even further after he played the full 90 minutes in Boca's 2-0 Copa Sudamericana final triumph over Atletico Mineiro on Saturday.

Which Premier League clubs want to sign Delgado?

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Villa are reportedly preparing a formal January offer for Delgado after scouting the 21-year-old extensively across the past six months.

However, Emery's side are far from alone in the race, with Chelsea, Bournemouth, Brighton and West Ham United all linked with the youngster.

Boca are believed to have previously rejected a £7.5m bid from MLS side Atlanta United back in August, around the same time Chelsea and Bournemouth lodged initial enquiries for the young midfielder, who is valued at €10m (£8.4m) by Transfermarkt.

Portuguese outfit Porto are also believed to be monitoring developments from Europe, leaving Riquelme in a strong position to command a substantial fee if a bidding war erupts.

Even if Boca secure the necessary funds, convincing Bentancur to leave North London could prove complicated given that he signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham in October 2025 and has spent almost a decade competing at the top level in Europe.