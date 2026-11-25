In recent seasons, Manu Kone has often been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, but the capital club have never really tried to sign him. The reason behind that choice has been revealed.

A talented French international from the Paris region, Manu Kone seemed to have the ideal profile to join PSG. The Roma midfielder has often been reported on the capital club's shortlist, but PSG have never really tried to recruit him.

PSG do not plan to sign Manu Kone any time soon

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

The 25-year-old will return to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 8pm UK time, for matchday five of the Champions League with the Italian side.

He will have the chance to show the full extent of his talent to Parisian supporters, although it is unlikely that Kone will join the two-time European champions in the short term, according to L'Equipe.

The sports daily tried to explain the reasons for PSG's choice not to sign the French midfielder. This summer, Paris simply had no desire to recruit another midfielder and wanted to count on their current squad, with its established players such as Vitinha and Joao Neves, and its young gems such as Dro Fernandez and Senny Mayulu.

Luis Enrique did not approve the Manu Kone option

© Imago / Sportimage

Paris had an opportunity in the summer of 2024. Before his move to Roma for £15.3m (€18m), the Frenchman was offered to Paris. Some people internally pushed for the capital club to sign this promising and affordable young box-to-box midfielder. Luis Campos has always liked the profile of the former Toulouse player.

However, PSG decided otherwise. 'I do not make all the decisions on my own' - the Paris sporting director said.

L'Equipe concludes that Luis Enrique did not approve the option. The Spanish boss preferred to rely on his Neves-Vitinha-Ruiz trio. Therefore, unless he changes his mind, the Kone option appears to be one to forget in Paris.

Premier League clubs circle Manu Kone

© Iconsport / Phd Press / TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

While PSG appear to have moved on, Kone has regularly been linked with clubs in England. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United were all credited with interest in the Roma midfielder during the summer transfer window, including on deadline day, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Chelsea were said to still have an interest in late August, with Kone one of several midfielders on their list, according to CaughtOffside. At that stage, the website considered Manchester United effectively out of the race after the signings of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba, although that was its own assessment rather than a reported club position.

More recently, Gazzetta dello Sport reported in mid-November that Chelsea could make a move in January. Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini reportedly vetoed a sale in the final hours of the summer window, and the Italian club are said to value Kone at £47m-£51m (€55m-€60m), compared with the £43m reported in August.