With a little over a month to go until the transfer window reopens, clubs around the world are already moving behind the scenes to strengthen their squads. Saudi Arabia, which has become a leading player in the market in recent years, is considering a change that could boost its domestic league but worry other countries.

According to The Times, the Saudi Pro League (SPL) is considering raising the limit on foreign players ahead of the 2027-28 window, which could trigger a new wave of signings. Saudi clubs are seeking clarification on the matter before the Northern Hemisphere winter window in January.

At present, clubs in Saudi Arabia can register up to eight foreign players in a 25-man squad, with the option of adding two more foreign under-21 players for SPL matches. The idea is to raise that limit to 14 or more, with discussions still ongoing.

Should the new rule come into force, Saudi clubs are likely to make more international signings. That could mark a new phase of departures from Europe to join the Saudi project, which aims to improve the competitive level of local football before the country hosts the World Cup in 2034.

The pros and cons of more foreign players in Saudi Arabia

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In January 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after terminating his contract with Manchester United, which began a series of Saudi investments in football. In June of that year, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) took control of the four biggest domestic clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, the Portuguese star's team.

Then Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema was another high-profile name to leave Real Madrid for the Saudi Pro League, followed by stars such as N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino. Over the past three seasons, Neymar, Ollie Watkins, Gabriel Martinelli, Tijjani Reijnders, Darwin Nunez, Ivan Toney, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix have also been tempted by the Middle East.

As well as drawing global attention to its league, Saudi Arabia believes the move has helped the development of its homegrown talent. Competing for starting places with foreign stars encourages local players to improve.

On the other hand, critics of the proposal to raise the limit on non-Saudi players argue that the rule change could force local players to move abroad, or even leave bigger clubs for smaller ones, in order to get playing time.

PIF cutbacks and regional uncertainty

© Imago / Ali Issa

It is worth remembering that the PIF has reduced its international sports investments, to the point of ending its backing of LIV Golf. In April, the fund announced a five-year programme with a greater focus on domestic investment. Privatisations of Saudi clubs have also been recurring, such as the sale of 70 per cent of Al-Hilal in August.

Because of the geopolitical context in the region, including Saudi Arabia's conflict with the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, there is some uncertainty over the league's ability to attract foreign players in the short term. In October, the airport in the capital, Riyadh, was hit by a missile attack that killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

The Asian Cup, which was due to be held in the country between January and February 2027, was postponed earlier this month. Three SPL matches were also postponed after the October Houthi attacks, although organisers did not attribute the decision to the conflict, saying it was motivated by 'logistical considerations'.