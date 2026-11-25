Paris Saint-Germain are still coming to terms with the loss of Desire Doue for at least six months because of a serious knee injury, and are making their final preparations to face Roma in the Champions League. One of Luis Enrique's biggest concerns ahead of the game is the red-hot form of Donyell Malen, Roma's top scorer.

At a press conference on Tuesday (24 November), the Spanish manager went out of his way to praise the Dutch forward, who already has 16 goals and four assists in 15 games for Roma this season. Luis Enrique highlighted Malen's improvement since January, when he moved to Italy and developed enormously under Gian Piero Gasperini, forcing Paris Saint-Germain to draw up a special containment plan.

'I am impressed with Donyell Malen and the number of goals he has scored, he has been great this season. Since he started playing as a centre-forward, he has been doing very well. We have to be very careful' - the manager said.

Paris Saint-Germain face Roma on Wednesday (25 November) at 8pm UK time at the Parc des Princes, on matchday five of the league phase. The Spanish boss will try to extend his side's perfect record to stay top of the table, while the Italian manager knows the importance of a surprise result to move towards the knockout phase, as Roma sit 20th with four points.

Why Malen worries Luis Enrique ahead of PSG vs. Roma

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

More than his goalscoring record, the number 14 concerns Luis Enrique because his profile enhances Gasperini's style of play: attacking runs in behind, control of the penalty area and a great ability to finish. Before Malen, Roma suffered from the lack of a player with those characteristics, as neither Artem Dovbyk nor Evan Ferguson had success in the first half of 2025-26.

The solution found by the manager was to use the winter transfer window to take the 27-year-old from Aston Villa, where he had few opportunities as a starter. In England, the Dutchman was used mostly as a winger by Unai Emery, but the Roma boss saw his potential to play in a more central role.

The six-month loan was the turning point for Roma, who climbed from sixth to third in Serie A, securing a return to the Champions League after an eight-year absence. With 14 goals and two assists in 18 league games, Malen was signed permanently from Aston Villa for £23m (€27m).

In 2026-27, thanks to the number 14's fluid partnership with Matias Soule, Paulo Dybala, Wesley, Rodrigo Mora and company, Roma are established in the top four and are Serie A title contenders, sitting second with 30 points, two behind leaders Lazio after 12 matches. Roma have not been Italian champions since 2000-01.

Donyell Malen's numbers for Roma this season

© Imago / Sportimage

61 shots (30 on target)

26.5 per cent goal conversion rate

An average of one goal every 70 minutes

An average of 11 successful dribbles per game (52.5 per cent)

39 duels won (41.5 per cent)

10 fouls won

Data from Sofascore

Mobility is one of the Dutch forward's trademarks, as he often drops close to team-mates to offer a passing option during build-up and to create space in the opposition defence for others to advance. Out of possession, Malen is also a key part of Roma's pressing to win the ball back in favourable conditions for a shot.

In the best year of his career, the Roma number 14 is the biggest threat to Paris Saint-Germain's defensive system, which knows it cannot afford to slip. Otherwise, Malen is likely to punish the French side with his technical ability and finishing efficiency, even when chances are rare.