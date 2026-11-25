Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has explained some of his unexpected selection and tactical decisions after his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The result saw City twice come from behind, but their defensive problems continued as they dropped further points in the Champions League.

Maresca also acknowledged that his side are still searching for the right balance between attacking and defending following his arrival as Pep Guardiola's successor.

What did Enzo Maresca say about his team selection vs Napoli?

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Maresca left Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye on the bench for the opening hour, while Phil Foden was also rested, prompting questions about his selection.

The City boss explained that his decisions were based on how he expected Napoli to set up, with the visitors having recently used a 3-5-2 or 3-5-1-1 formation.

"We expected Napoli to play 3-5-2 or 3-5-1-1 as they did in recent matches, so that would basically leave eight players in the middle, and hope to create more spaces down the wings," Maresca told Sky Sport Italia.

He wanted Rayan Cherki to operate out wide and exploit those spaces, although City struggled to turn their possession into enough chances during the first half.

Maresca also defended his decision to use Ayyoub Bouaddi in a deeper midfield role alongside Elliott Anderson, explaining that he wanted to maintain balance while allowing six players to attack.

However, the manager admitted that City's defensive shortcomings remain a significant concern.

"The main problem is that we are conceding too many goals, and we need to do something about that," he added.

Maresca also acknowledged that finding the right approach would take time, comparing City's transition to the challenges Arsenal and Manchester United experienced following the departures of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man City may have had one eye on facing Arsenal this weekend

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It is not unusual for Maresca to rotate his City side during midweek fixtures, but leaving Doku, Ndiaye and Foden out of the starting lineup for a potentially important Champions League match was still a notable decision.

City ultimately rescued a point, but the draw could prove costly in their hopes of progressing in the competition, particularly given their recent struggles for consistency.

Perhaps Maresca also had this weekend's showdown with Premier League title rivals Arsenal in mind, with City travelling to the Emirates for Sunday's late kick-off.

That is not to suggest the manager deliberately sacrificed the Napoli fixture, but resting Foden and keeping two dangerous wide players in reserve could indicate that he was considering the demands of a huge domestic encounter.

City need to find greater defensive stability regardless of the opposition, as Maresca himself acknowledged, but Sunday's meeting with the Gunners may have been a factor in how he approached his midweek selection.