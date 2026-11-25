Noussair Mazraoui could be heading towards the Manchester United exit door when the January transfer window opens.

AC Milan are considering a move for the Morocco international as they look to strengthen their defensive options under former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

However, any potential departure will depend on Mauricio Pochettino's assessment of the 29-year-old over the coming weeks.

Noussair Mazraoui could be available in January

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Mazraoui has experienced mixed fortunes since joining United from Bayern Munich, with injury problems restricting him to fewer than 1,000 Premier League minutes last season.

His fitness has improved this term, and he has featured six times in the league, partly because of injuries to United's other full-back options.

However, his long-term future at Old Trafford is now uncertain, with AC Milan reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), Milan have discussed Mazraoui's profile with their transfer team as they consider defensive reinforcements under Amorim.

The Portuguese coach has regularly used a back four this season and could view the United defender as an attractive option because of his ability to operate on either side.

There is reportedly a belief that Mazraoui could 'pack his bags in January', with the Serie A giants potentially open to pursuing a deal.

However, everything hinges on Pochettino's plans for the player. The Argentine is yet to make a final decision, with the next few weeks expected to help determine whether Mazraoui is allowed to leave.

Man Utd should sell to bolster Mauricio Pochettino's transfer kitty

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United have several areas of the squad requiring attention, and selling Mazraoui could provide Pochettino with additional funds to work with in January.

The Argentine is believed to have a budget of just £50m, with the club expected to make only two additions unless significant circumstances change.

With central defence, left-back and striker all potential priorities, every extra contribution to the transfer kitty could prove valuable.

Mazraoui has not consistently established himself in one position at Old Trafford, and a departure could benefit all parties if Milan are prepared to offer a reasonable fee.

United should not allow sentiment to get in the way of a sensible decision. If Pochettino does not see Mazraoui as an important part of his plans, cashing in during January could help fund reinforcements elsewhere.

There is still a decision to be made, but with multiple positions needing attention, every little helps.