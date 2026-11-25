Real Madrid thrashed PSV Eindhoven 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night and are growing in strength this season, thanks to the work of Jose Mourinho and the form of several players.

Thierry Henry's words on CBS on Tuesday night sum up the feeling that is starting to emerge around Real Madrid:

'Real Madrid played an exceptional game. Playing like that, they are serious contenders for the Champions League. They are improving enormously from week to week. Something is going on at Real Madrid, watch out!'

After a start to the season marked by some turbulence, Real Madrid appear to have found their cruising speed. The spectacular win over PSV Eindhoven (5-1) in the Champions League confirmed that impression. Mourinho's side have just strung together a tenth consecutive victory in all competitions and have a perfect record in the Champions League, with five wins from five games. Above all, Real Madrid seem to have taken a step forward in their ability to turn games around.

The script against the Dutch side was far from straightforward. Trailing at half-time after a particularly worrying first half, Real Madrid looked a completely different team after the break. It was a reaction that bore the signature of their manager, who made three changes at half-time.

Jude Bellingham lights up Real Madrid

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

The other big positive of the evening was Jude Bellingham. Left on the bench at kick-off, the Englishman made a sensational entrance at half-time, to the point of transforming his side. His work rate, ability to get forward and influence between the lines immediately gave Real Madrid more options. His superb goal, scored after a remarkable piece of skill, rewarded a top-class performance.

Thierry Henry, again, was full of admiration:

'(Jude) Bellingham is incredible, the way he plays. Wearing the number 5 at Real Madrid is not easy, but he does it with astonishing ease. His personality is extraordinary. I cannot believe that some people doubted him in his own country. But he has silenced the sceptics with his current performances and proved to them that they were wrong at the World Cup. He always delivers with his attitude and his play.'

Beyond his statistics, with seven goals and five assists in 18 appearances, Bellingham brings an extra dimension to Real Madrid's midfield. Mourinho therefore has a player capable of turning a game, but also of giving a real identity to the side's attacking play.

The worrying case of Real Madrid's defence

© Iconsport / LOF

The Englishman's performance should not, however, overshadow Mourinho's decisions. At half-time, the Portuguese made a bold call with three changes: Bellingham, Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen replaced Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao. It was a spectacular reshuffle, particularly at centre-back, where the two starters were punished after a difficult first half.

But there was also a desire to rebalance the side behind this choice. By installing Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva in midfield, Mourinho prioritised technical control and ball circulation. Real Madrid were able to push their block up, press higher and regain control of the game. The manager also explained that he used several video clips during the break to correct his players' defensive and attacking mistakes.

According to Jamie Carragher on CBS:

'Mourinho is building a fantastic team. Week after week, we see them improving. They lost to Atletico Madrid and we thought the season was over, but they managed to pull themselves together by beating Barcelona' - Carragher said.

The former Liverpool player's comments reflect an enthusiasm that now goes beyond the result of a single match. With a manager capable of changing the course of a game, a rediscovered Bellingham and a side gaining in coherence, Real Madrid are starting to look like credible contenders for the European title. At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain have lost two attacking options in Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.