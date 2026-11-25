Aston Villa are back in Premier League action on Saturday away to Ipswich Town.
Unai Emery's side are currently on a six-game winless run in all competitions, and they sit 12th in the Premier League table on 12 points.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Villa’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Ipswich, who are down in 16th spot in the division.
Amadou Onana
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder remains a long-term absentee for Villa.
Matty Cash
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Concussion
Possible return date: November 28 (vs. Ipswich Town)
Cash has recently been absent after suffering a concussion while representing Portugal during the international break, but the defender could be back in the squad this weekend.
Matteo Ruggeri
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Everton)
Ruggeri remains sidelined for Villa due to a hamstring injury, but the defender could be back in the squad for the game against Everton on December 2.
ASTON VILLA’S SUSPENSION LIST
Villa have no suspended players for this match.