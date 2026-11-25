Aston Villa are back in Premier League action on Saturday away to Ipswich Town.

Unai Emery's side are currently on a six-game winless run in all competitions, and they sit 12th in the Premier League table on 12 points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Villa’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Ipswich, who are down in 16th spot in the division.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder remains a long-term absentee for Villa.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Concussion

Possible return date: November 28 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Cash has recently been absent after suffering a concussion while representing Portugal during the international break, but the defender could be back in the squad this weekend.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Everton)

Ruggeri remains sidelined for Villa due to a hamstring injury, but the defender could be back in the squad for the game against Everton on December 2.

ASTON VILLA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Villa have no suspended players for this match.