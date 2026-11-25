Major Serie A clubs, namely Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan, but not only them, are keen to sign the league's breakout star. But the price for him is already high, at £34m (€40m).

This winter, many Italian clubs are looking for a centre-forward. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, that is the case for Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli, after Italian Lorenzo Lucca (26) was put on the market. Juventus are in the same situation, as manager Luciano Spalletti has repeated several times recently, while Ruben Amorim's AC Milan have been keen on Endrick (Real Madrid) and Nicolo Tresoldi (Club Brugge) for several weeks.

Como could also look into the matter after Moise Kean's long injury. Inter Milan, for their part, could act in that position in the next summer transfer window, especially as Pio Esposito's stock is soaring.

Serie A's breakout star attracts interest in Italy and the Premier League

Robinson ? Pessina ? Varela ? #MonzaFiorentina #SerieAEnilive https://t.co/RAbjku9GHz — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) November 24, 2026

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, all of these clubs are interested in Gustavo Varela.

The same goes for the Premier League, where Arsenal are reported to be following him, while Manchester United have been loosely linked. Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion are also said to have made enquiries, although none of the English clubs are believed to have made a formal approach.

Signed by Monza from Benfica's reserve side this summer for £2.1m (€2.5m), the 21-year-old Portuguese is lighting up the season, with 13 goals, including 11 in Serie A, in 12 games in all competitions.

The striker's brilliant backheel goal against Fiorentina (3-0) on Monday did not lower his value. He is under contract until June 2030 with the team currently 14th in Serie A. The question everyone is asking now is whether Varela can leave Monza as early as January 2027.

Varela unfazed by transfer rumours

Gol capolavoro di Varela! ? Raddoppio del Monza ? #MonzaFiorentina #SerieAEnilive #UNROSSOALLAVIOLENZA https://t.co/LRPv0nsSfS — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) November 23, 2026

Asked about the subject on Monday, the Portuguese said he is very relaxed about his future:

'I continue to thank Monza for welcoming me. Everything has been incredible so far: I feel very lucky to be part of this team and I hope it continues like this. Transfer rumours are part of football. I am living great moments and I am simply trying to enjoy the present without worrying about the news.'

Unfazed by the rumours, Varela seems above all to want to stay at Monza, at least for the current season. But this winter, could Italian heavyweights or Premier League clubs not make an offer of between £30m and £34m (€35m to €40m), his value according to Gazzetta dello Sport?

That would certainly be enough to rock 14th-placed Monza, with a huge profit made in four months. The battle is on.