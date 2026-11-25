Former Leeds United striker Brian Deane, speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, has played down the Whites' chances of signing Will Lankshear in the January transfer window.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has taken the Championship by storm since moving to the Riverside Stadium in the summer, scoring 14 goals in 15 second-tier appearances.

Lankshear netted the winner as Middlesbrough beat Swansea City 2-1 on Tuesday night, a result that saw Kim Hellberg's men move one point clear of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the top of the Championship table.

The 21-year-old unsurprisingly sits top of the Championship top scorers charts, three clear of closest challenger Andri Gudjohnsen of Blackburn Rovers in the race for the Golden Boot.

Lankshear's form has inevitably led to speculation surrounding a swift return to the Premier League, with multiple clubs believed to be interested in securing his services, including Leeds.

Former club Tottenham, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest, although Middlesbrough's £70m asking price could deter suitors.

Leeds transfer news: Brian Deane plays down Will Lankshear January chances

© Iconsport / SPI

Now, former Leeds forward Deane - who scored 44 goals in 199 matches for the Whites - has expressed his view that Lankshear should remain at the Riverside Stadium over the winter.

“This is his breakout season, and he is at a good club," Deane told Sports Mole. "Middlesbrough look on course to challenge for promotion, so hopefully he gets there with them.

“He will be ambitious and attract attention from clubs such as Leeds, Brighton and Newcastle. He would be a good addition to a squad. But for his own development, I think he is in a good place at Middlesbrough.”

Lankshear made just six senior appearances for Tottenham before being sold in a £9.8m deal over the summer, and the striker's contract with Middlesbrough does not expire until 2031.

Do Leeds need Will Lankshear?

© Iconsport / PA Images

A young striker scoring for fun in the Championship will always attract glances from top-tier clubs, but Lankshear may struggle to force his way into Daniel Farke's first XI right now.

First-choice pairing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor boast a respectable nine Premier League goals between them in 2026-27, and as long as both are fit, they will spearhead Farke's 3-5-2 system.

Calvert-Lewin is now in the final 24 months of his contract at Elland Road, but the England international is understood to be close to signing a new Leeds deal.

Lukas Nmecha also provides a steady backup option, although he is due to become a free agent in 2027 and may seek a move away in January if his game-time situation does not improve.

However, Nmecha's proposed exit would then open the door for summer signing Jean-Matteo Bahoya to earn more opportunities, so a winter move for Lankshear would make little sense for all involved.

Brian Deane was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright.