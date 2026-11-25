Racing de Santander will be bidding to continue their excellent run of form when they head to Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Friday evening to tackle Levante.

Levante just about lead the overall head-to-head record between these two sides, winning 11 of their 30 meetings in all competitions, suffering 10 defeats in the process.

Match preview

Levante have a record of two wins, six draws and five defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 12 points leaving them down in 15th spot in the La Liga table.

The Frogs have been an entertaining watch at home this season, scoring 14 times and conceding 13, boasting a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Luis Castro's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Elche, while they also drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo before the November international break, with their last victory coming at home to Athletic Bilbao on October 21.

Levante finished 16th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is clear room for improvement in 2026-27, but they have found it difficult to win matches so far this term.

The Frogs actually beat Racing 3-1 in the last match between the two teams in April 2025, but two of their last four meetings have been won by the latter.

© Iconsport / GSI

Racing, who are the reigning Segunda Division champions, have been one of the stories of the season in Spain's top flight, impressing hugely on their return to La Liga.

The Green and Whites boast a record of five wins, two draws and six defeats from their 13 league matches, which has left them seventh in the table on 17 points.

Jose Alberto's side have actually conceded 32 times in La Liga this season, which is comfortably the worst record in the division, but they have found the back of the net on 20 occasions - the sixth-best attacking record at this stage.

Racing will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad, and they have now been victorious in three of their last four in the league, and four of their last five in all competitions.

The Green and Whites have struggled away from home this season, though, losing five of their six league matches, only managing to pick up three points.

Levante La Liga form:

Levante form (all competitions):

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Racing de Santander form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Levante lost Jeremy Toljan to an injury in the early stages of their clash with Elche last time out, and the defender is set to miss out on Friday.

The hosts have not reported any further problems, so aside from Nacho Perez coming in for Toljan at right-back, it could be the same side that started the team's last game.

Roger Brugue has scored five times and registered one assist in 13 appearances this season, and the 30-year-old is again set for a spot in the starting side.

Karl Etta Eyong, though, is likely to start on the bench.

As for Racing, Maguette Gueye, Alvaro Mantilla and Andres Martin could potentially miss the match through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

Yassir Zabiri, who is on loan at the club from Rennes, has been in excellent form this season, scoring 11 times in 13 league appearances, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

There should also be another spot in the first XI for the experienced Sergio Canales, who has been a key player for the club this term at the age of 35, coming up with two goals and one assist in 13 appearances.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Perez, Mandi, Dela, Sanchez; Rey; Brugue, Requena, Olasagasti, Fernandez; Romero

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Ramon, Felipe, Belocian, Salinas; Prati, I Martin; Luque, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

We say: Levante 1-1 Racing de Santander

Racing have struggled away from home this season, but the visitors are in excellent form, and we are expecting them to be good enough for a point in this match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.