Venezia head into their matchday 13 encounter with in-form Bologna seeking a third league victory in four matches at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.

The Europe-chasing visitors sit 11 places above the Veneto-based club in the Serie A table but will be wary of the Winged Lions' recent improvement in front of their supporters.

Match preview

On the surface, Venezia's decision to replace Giovanni Stroppa with Davide Nicola has made little difference to their results, with the Lagunari sitting bottom of the league.

However, a closer look suggests that the home supporters can expect a battling performance when Bologna travel to Venice on Friday.

Still the only Serie A side yet to draw this term, the promoted outfit have suffered 10 defeats in 12 matches, including four since Nicola's appointment in October.

Nonetheless, all six of their points have come from their last three matches at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, where they have beaten Napoli (1-0) and Udinese (2-1) either side of a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

That loss to the defending champions came courtesy of own goals from Matias Moreno and Redouane Halhal in the final 10 minutes, with the bottom-placed side attempting 12 shots to Inter's 16 and creating two clear-cut chances to the Nerazzurri's three.

Although three matches represent a small sample, those recent performances in Venice suggest that the Lagunari are slowly turning the tide at home, giving Bologna reason for caution ahead of Friday's trip.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Raffaele Palladino's Rossoblu know all about upturns in form, having experienced their own resurgence since Domenico Tedesco was dismissed in mid-September following a winless start to the campaign.

A 1-0 defeat to Napoli at the Maradona proved the final straw for the hierarchy in Bologna, with Palladino inheriting a Felsinei side that had collected just one point from an available 12 across four matches.

Sitting 16th at the time and outside the bottom three only on goal difference, the Rossoblu have since collected 17 points from a possible 24 under Palladino to climb to ninth on 18 points, just three behind sixth-placed Juventus.

Only Lazio (22), AC Milan (19) and Roma (18) have earned more points during that period, underlining Bologna's resurgence since Tedesco's departure as they target a sixth victory in nine league matches.

The travelling supporters will therefore back their in-form side to overcome Nicola's men, although the result may be less straightforward than some anticipate given the Lagunari's steady improvement on home turf.

Venezia Serie A form:

Bologna Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Toma Basic (muscle), Thierry Correia (thigh), Pasquale Mazzocchi (muscle), Andrea Adorante (hernia), Marin Sverko (hip) and Bartol Franjic (shoulder) are all considered unlikely to feature in gameweek 13.

No player has scored more than twice for the division's lowest scorers, with Akor Adams and Antoine Hainaut netting two apiece to account for half of the Winged Lions' eight league goals.

While Bologna have no individual producing spectacular numbers, they boast a broader spread of match-winners, with Federico Bernardeschi, Samuel Mbangula, Riccardo Orsolini and Tommaso Pobega all scoring twice.

Although Juan Miranda, Nicolo Cambiaghi and Jens Odgaard have yet to score, their respective returns of five, three and two assists underline their importance to the Rossoblu.

However, Bologna must manage without Miranda, who is sidelined alongside Jay Enem (Achilles), Oussama El Azzouzi (thigh) and Emil Holm (thigh).

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus; Hainaut, Kike Perez, Sohm, Busio, Haps; Lauberbach, Adams

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Darmian, Casale, Theate; Zortea, Ferguson, Pobega, Cambiaghi; Bernardeschi, Orsolini; Odgaard

We say: Venezia 1-2 Bologna

Venezia's victories over Napoli and Udinese suggest that their lowly position does not tell the whole story, particularly after they made Inter work for their points in Venice.

However, Bologna's 17-point return from eight matches under Palladino reflects a more sustained improvement, and the visitors should have enough attacking variety to edge Friday's encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.