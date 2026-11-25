Lincoln City have sacked co-managers Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw.

The pair were promoted from the club's backroom staff after head coach Michael Skubala made the decision to leave the League One champions for Bristol City in the summer.

With Lincoln sitting in 21st place in the Championship table and two points above the relegation zone, a positive spin can be put on the club's first campaign in the second tier of English football for more than 60 years.

However, Tuesday's 4-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic was Lincoln's fifth successive loss in the Championship.

As well as one win and eight defeats being posted across a 10-match period, the club's hierarchy have decided for a change in direction.

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A statement read: "We have worked incredibly hard to reach the Championship and will do everything in our power to retain our status in this division.”



"We know how much this football club means to our supporters and are humbled by the level of support we’ve had home and away so far this season."

ℹ️ City can confirm Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw have been relieved of their duties as head coaches with immediate effect. We thank them for their contributions to the club over the last several years and wish them well for the future. https://t.co/mwLolWdxhp — Lincoln City FC ?? (@LincolnCity_FC) November 25, 2026

Lincoln add that they will next provide an update on their search for a successor to Cohen and Shaw on November 30.

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Despite 15 points coming from 17 matches, Cohen and Shaw can have no complaints over Lincoln's decision.

With Preston North End and Burnley - in 22nd and 23rd position - closing the gap, Lincoln's owners are justified in the move that they have taken.

Furthermore, second-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers are the next visitors to the ProAmpac Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Likely viewing that game as a free-hit under first-team coach Stuart Pearson, Lincoln will look to have a permanent manager in place for the trip to Cardiff City on December 5.