The City Ground will be the backdrop for a clash that will impact the race for Europe and the relegation battle in the Premier League table, when Chelsea visit Nottingham Forest on Friday.

The Garibaldis are hoping to bounce back from defeat at the weekend, while the Blues are desperate to avoid a third loss in a row.

Match preview

Oliver Glasner's Nottingham Forest have endured a dire campaign to date, and they will be fighting to stay out of the bottom three this week.

The Tricky Trees are currently 17th with nine points to their name, only above 18th-placed Sunderland on goal difference, as well as a single point ahead of 19th-placed Manchester United, and just two clear of bottom club Crystal Palace.

Glasner's side shocked the Premier League by beating Manchester City 3-1 on November 7, courtesy of a sixth-minute opener from Cunha and a brace from Liam Delap.

However, Forest failed to build on what was just their second win of the Premier League season, falling to a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

That loss marked the sixth time that the Garibaldis have blanked in 11 top-flight matches this term, and only Sunderland have scored fewer than their tally of nine goals so far.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso arrived at Chelsea knowing that he had his work cut out to right the ship, but the Londoners travel to the City Ground in particularly poor form.

On Saturday, the Blues were thrashed 4-1 by Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, a stunning result in its own right made worse by the fact Emmanuel Emegha had given Chelsea the lead midway through the first half.

That defeat was a fourth in five games for Alonso's side, who were also beaten 1-0 by struggling Sunderland at the Stadium of Light prior to the international break.

Now eighth in the Premier League table with 16 points, Chelsea are five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, but still have fifth-placed Bournemouth in their sights just two points in front.

However, the Blues will also be looking over their shoulder on Friday, given that they are within reach of every club down to 13th-placed Newcastle United, and another defeat could see them drop into the bottom half.

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

Chelsea Premier League form:

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Forest are without Nicolo Savona once again as he recovers from a knee injury, though Daniel Munoz should be on hand to start at right wing-back, flanking Glasner's three-man defence.

The Tricky Trees are also missing midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, who has been dealing with a muscle injury, so Xaver Schlager and James McAtee could operate in the centre of the park on Friday.

On a more positive note, the hosts are set to welcome former Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi back after he returned to training this week, and he is likely to offer additional firepower from the bench while Morgan Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye line up behind striker Liam Delap.

As for Chelsea, they have doubts about midfielder Moises Caicedo, who was forced off with a back issue against Leeds, and winger Jamie Gittens, who has returned to training but is still building fitness after his layoff.

With that in mind, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers should start behind Emmanuel Emegha, given that talismanic centre-forward Joao Pedro is sidelined due to a thigh injury.

At the opposite end of the pitch, versatile right-back Reece James has a knee injury, left-sided defender Jorrel Hato is out with a back issue, and centre-half Maxence Lacroix is recovering from a hamstring injury.

In their absence, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill will operate at the heart of Alonso's defence, while Josh Acheampong and Pep Chavarria start at full-back.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Delap

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria; Henderson, Lavia; Neto, Palmer, Rogers; Emegha

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

Forest have struggled for goals this season, but they will be motivated by the threat of slipping into the relegation zone, and given optimism by the visitors' poor form.

Chelsea arrive on the back of four defeats in five games, desperate to find their feet amidst a spate of injuries, though it would come as no surprise to see the Blues drop points once again.

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