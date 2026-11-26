Chelsea will travel to face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Friday, desperate to push towards the European places in the Premier League table.

However, manager Xabi Alonso will be without a number of key players for the trip, while doubts remain about the fitness of Moises Caicedo and Jamie Gittens.

Emiliano Martinez is likely to start in goal, protected by a centre-back duo of Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill, who will be looking for a rare clean sheet in the absence of Maxence Lacroix, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Josh Acheampong should operate at right-back, while Pep Chavarria takes the left-sided role, given that Reece James is sidelined with a knee injury and Jorrel Hato has a back issue.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson and Romeo Lavia are the names in the frame to form Alonso's double pivot, considering that Caicedo was forced off in the 4-1 loss to Leeds United with back trouble.

Further forward, winger Gittens has returned to training but is still building fitness, so expect to see Pedro Neto and Morgan Rogers start on the flanks.

Talisman Cole Palmer should take the number 10 role on Friday, supporting striker Emmanuel Emegha up top while Joao Pedro recovers from a thigh injury.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria; Henderson, Lavia; Neto, Palmer, Rogers; Emegha