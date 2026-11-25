Oliver Glasner has outlined how Nottingham Forest must improve during Friday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

However, there is an argument that Xabi Alonso's Blues are suffering from the same issues as their East Midlands hosts.

Forest head into their upcoming game sitting in 17th position in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of their eighth-placed opponents.

While Forest's underlying statistics in the final third have been encouraging, individual mistakes have sometimes cost them.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Glasner acknowledged that Forest's players must perform better in many areas of their game.

Glasner outlines Nottingham Forest issues ahead of Chelsea match

The Austrian told reporters: "We’ve been talking a lot about running here. You can see we’ve climbed the bottom of the table. We are starting to be in mid-table with all these stats. I think we can see this progression.

"The physical – especially the running stats – are getting more and more competitive. You don’t need to be a heavyweight boxer in our squad. But you need to anticipate. You need to be quick in legs and in mind."

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

When addressing other issues, he added: "We all thought and wished we would have more points. Performances in many games were better than results. We wanted and expected more from us to be honest.

"We have to accept the reality. I’m no magician. I have no magic dust I can spread. We need to improve our individual mistakes.

"We need to improve our efficiency in attack. Still no goals from set pieces. I think I always talked about stability and consistency. This is what we still have to find and do better.

"To really perform consistently on a high level, we get enough points and we get enough wins. Then you climb the table and this is what we’re looking for."

© Imago / Sportimage

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have similar problems

After the 4-1 defeat at home to Leeds United, Alonso gave a dismissive answer when a reporter claimed that Chelsea were unable to cope physically against the majority of Premier League teams.

However, it has been clear to supporters that Chelsea possess a team that struggle on that front, with decision-making and in front of goal.

Add in the frequent individual mistakes and you get a similar team to Forest, albeit one that is less physically-imposing.

There is an argument that Chelsea are the perfect opponents for Forest to return to form.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's claim that Alonso has already made nine mistakes as Chelsea manager