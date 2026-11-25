Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Mathis Albert during next summer’s transfer window.

The 17-year-old joined Dortmund’s youth academy from LA Galaxy in 2024, and he has progressed to the first team at BVB, making four appearances.

Albert has only made three appearances for Dortmund this season, and it is understood that he is not currently happy with his playing time at the club.

According to Sky Deutschland, a switch during the January transfer window is not being ruled out, but a move to Old Trafford next summer is viewed as a possibility.

The report claims that new Man United head coach Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of Albert and could push for his arrival in 2027.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH / Celina Leiers

Man United 'eyeing move' for Dortmund's Albert

Albert played under Pochettino for the USA, scoring once in five caps.

Pochettino’s arrival at Old Trafford has allegedly strengthened Man United’s chances of signing Albert, but the Red Devils are not the only club in the running for his signature.

Albert is primarily a left-sided attacker, but he is also capable of playing down the right or as a second striker.

The 5ft 10in forward had an excellent record for Dortmund’s Under-19s, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists in 30 appearances.

Three of his four appearances for Dortmund have come in the Bundesliga, but he is yet to feature in the Champions League.

© Imago

Man United are planning to be busy in January

Man United are planning to be busy during the January transfer window, with the club currently struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

A new centre-back is high on Man United's wish-list, with Brentford's Nathan Collins and Fulham's Calvin Bassey both believed to be potential options at the start of 2027.

The 20-time English champions would also like to bring in a new centre-forward, but the club allegedly only have a £50m budget for the January window.