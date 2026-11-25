On Friday, the Columbus Crew can pull off what may become the biggest upset in MLS playoff history and eliminate Inter Miami in game two of that first-round series at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Last weekend the Crew took game one by a 3-0 score, putting them in position to eliminate the reigning champions should they win this upcoming fixture.

Match preview

Columbus had a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs, and that continued on Saturday as they took advantage of some sloppy Miami defending to take a surprising lead in this series.

Laurent Courtois has seen his side score three or more goals in four of their last five matches versus MLS opposition, while posting a clean sheet in three of those instances, making them an appealing option to choose on the UK betting sites

The Crew exposed gaps in the Miami squad, scoring on three of their five targeted efforts last weekend and putting the Herons on the ropes heading into game two.

This is only the second time they are up 1-0 since this best-of-three first-round format was introduced, with this team advancing past Atlanta United in three games on the only previous occasion in which they were in this position in 2023.

Only once since their 2015 MLS Cup final defeat versus the Portland Timbers have they lost a post-season match at home, with the New York Red Bulls blanking them 1-0 in game one of that opening round series in 2024.

Friday will mark the second time the Crew can eliminate Miami from a major competition in Columbus, after knocking them out of the 2024 Leagues Cup thanks to a 3-2 victory at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in the round of 16.

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For a team boasting so much experience and talent in the biggest club and international competitions, Inter Miami failed to keep their composure in numerous instances last weekend.

Saturday’s defeat was the joint-worst for the club in the post-season, though given everything that transpired, they could be looking much worse heading into this match.

Kily Gonzalez will be relieved to know that Lionel Messi is available, escaping with just a caution in game one after throwing the ball at Gonzalo Tapia, a moment some believed should have warranted a sending off for the Argentine.

Miami played a good portion of that match a man down, and have never won the second game in a best-of-three MLS playoff series.

The Herons have given up a combined six goals in their last two matches versus MLS opposition and have yet to beat an MLS club in a knockout fixture this season.

The reigning league champions have lost four of their five all-time playoff outings away from home, with their only triumph coming at FC Cincinnati in 2025 (4-0).

Columbus Crew Major League Soccer form:

Columbus Crew form (all competitions):

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Team News

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Due to a cruciate ligament tear, Wessam Abou Ali will not be available for Columbus in game two of this series.

Gonzalo Tapia netted twice in Miami, with Taha Habroune also scoring as Patrick Schulte made three stops for the clean sheet.

On the Miami side, Mateo Silvetti is dealing with a shoulder issue, Tadeo Allende still has a knee problem and Israel Boatwright is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Gonzalo Lujan will be suspended following his red card in game one, while Sergio Reguilon, David Ayala and Cesar Abadia are all questionable with lower-body injuries.

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Farsi, Moreira, Zawadzki, Amundsen; Zaroury, Chambost, Habroune, Rodriguez, Tapia, Mendez

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Falcon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

We say: Columbus Crew 3-2 Inter Miami (Columbus win the series 2-0)

While Miami have all they need to come back and win this series, they are far too rigid defensively and give away too many quality scoring opportunities, which is why we believe their season will end much earlier than most would have expected.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.