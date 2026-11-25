Werder Bremen's push up the Bundesliga table towards the European spots continues against relegation-threatened visitors Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday at Weserstadion.

The hosts sit sixth with 18 points while Gladbach are at the foot of the table in 18th with just four points, and with both ends of the league set to be impacted by Friday's result, make sure to check out our bet365 bonus code before making any punts on the crucial match.

Match preview

Bremen currently occupy the division's Conference League qualification spot, but they are only three points from fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who hold the final Champions League spot.

The Green-Whites managed to beat Hamburger SV 4-0 on Sunday in their latest league outing, and that was their third success in four top-flight fixtures.

Daniel Thioune's side scored nine goals in those four matches, while his team kept two clean sheets and conceded on just three occasions.

The head coach will be delighted by the fact the club are undefeated in their five games at home this season, with the boss overseeing four victories in that period, all of which came in the Bundesliga.

Bremen only achieved four league wins at Weserstadion after 14 clashes in 2025-26, and it is the first time in 17 years that they have reached this stage of the campaign and avoided defeat in the top flight.

© Iconsport / Anke Waelischmiller/dpa/PictureAlliance

Gladach's pathway to safety is starting to look difficult given they are already six points from 15th, though they are only three points from 16th-placed Schalke 04, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

Die Fohlen lost 1-0 against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, and it will be a worry for fans that the club are set to play four of the league's top seven over their next five Bundesliga contests.

Manager Alexander Blessin will hope that his side can emerge as winners for the third time in five meetings with Bremen, though he will be aware that the teams settled for a 1-1 stalemate when they met in January.

The visitors' have taken just one point from the past nine on offer, and a defeat on Friday would be their third consecutive loss, while it would be the fifth time in seven away clashes that they have lost this term.

It should be noted that Gladbach only conceded four goals in their four most recent clashes, though they failed to find the back of the net twice.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

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D

W

W

L

W

Werder Bremen form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

W

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

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L

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D

L

L

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

L

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W

D

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L

Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Bremen's injury list remains extensive, with forwards Salim Musah and Keke Topp, as well as midfielder Jens Stage, among those set to miss out.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug will likely make up for any attacking absentees given he has scored in eight of his last nine Bundesliga games.

Youri Regeer and Ludovit Reis may be trusted to start in a double pivot, with the duo tasked with protecting defenders Amos Pieper and Marco Friedl.

Gladbach centre-forward Tim Kleindienst is nearing a return from injury but has been ruled out of Friday's clash, meaning Shuto Machino will lead the line.

With centre-back Enzo Leopold set to miss almost the entire season due to a cruciate ligament injury, expect to see Kevin Diks, Philipp Sander and Fabio Chiarodia in a three-man defence.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Pieper, Friedl, Deman; Regeer, Reis; Dinkci, Chuki, Njinmah; Fullkrug

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Batz; Diks, Sander, Chiarodia; Scally, Uno, Neuhaus, Castrop; Hack, Mohya; Machino

We say: Werder Bremen 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bremen have been outstanding at home this season, and they should be confident with Fullkrug up front.

Gladbach may have somewhat improved at the back under Blessin, but their lack of threat in the final third is likely to cost them on Friday.

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