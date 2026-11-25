Brentford defender Nathan Collins is reportedly high on Manchester United's list of targets for the January transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino's managerial debut at Man Utd ended in disappointment as the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

With the side languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table, a major squad overhaul is required in January, although reports suggest Pochettino may not be handed a substantial transfer budget.

Nevertheless, signing an experienced centre-back and a striker remains a priority for the Red Devils, with Collins emerging as a potential option.

Nathan Collins: Man Utd seriously considering Brentford defender?

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According to a report from talkSPORT, the Red Devils are prioritising ready-made defenders, and Collins fits the profile they are looking for.

The 25-year-old joined Brentford from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2023 and has since made 124 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

Collins is under contract with Brentford until the summer of 2029, meaning the Bees are likely to demand a sizeable transfer fee.

Furthermore, the Bees are pushing for European qualification this season and may be reluctant to part ways with one of their key players midway through the campaign.

Man Utd transfer news: What other options do they have?

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The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey in January, but they may need to act quickly if they are serious about securing his services.

Bassey recently confirmed that he has been negotiating a new contract with the Cottagers, potentially leaving Man Utd at risk of missing out on the defender.

The Red Devils have also been long-term admirers of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, although the Toffees are expected to demand a substantial fee for their prized asset.

Pochettino may not have the luxury of spending heavily on a single player and could therefore need to offload some fringe players to free up squad space and generate funds for new arrivals.