Bournemouth have slapped a hefty price tag on Eli Junior Kroupi as they maintain that the forward is not for sale in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old joined the Cherries last summer from Lorient and has made 35 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 13 goals.

His impressive form has not gone unnoticed, with several top clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, taking a keen interest in signing him.

Eli Junior Kroupi: Bournemouth transfer stance revealed

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According to a report from talkSPORT, Bournemouth have no intention of selling their prized asset in the January transfer window.

The Cherries are fifth in the Premier League table and will be chasing a place in the Champions League next season, making them unlikely to part ways with any of their key players midway through the campaign.

They are determined to keep hold of the 20-year-old until at least the summer and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head.

Kroupi is under contract until the summer of 2030 and reportedly favours a move to La Liga champions Barcelona if a transfer materialises in the future.

Eli Junior Kroupi: Will Arsenal spend big?

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Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking options in the January window, with signing a versatile winger a priority for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have followed Kroupi's progress closely, but whether they would be willing to spend upwards of £100m on the youngster remains a major question.

Moreover, Arsenal have been monitoring other options and could turn to relatively cheaper alternatives, such as Antonio Nusa.

The north London club have also reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race for an ambitious move for Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise, although a potential January transfer is out of the question.

In any case, the Gunners will likely have to spend big to secure a top-class winger, and while Kroupi could be an ideal addition, prising him away from Bournemouth in January looks a difficult proposition.